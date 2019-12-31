The hunt for two missing Chicopee boys who went to play in the woods Saturday morning ended Tuesday when the body of the second boy, a 10-year-old, was pulled out of the Chicopee River.

“We offer our prayers and condolences to both families and ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts,” Chicopee police said in a statement on Facebook. “Thank you to everyone for your support and assistance during this tragic time. God bless you.”

The boys, who were cousins, are thought to have fallen through the ice into the river after they went to play in the woods near 283 Fuller Road, according to the DA’s office and Chicopee police. They were reported missing shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday.