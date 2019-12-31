The hunt for two missing Chicopee boys who went to play in the woods Saturday morning ended Tuesday when the body of the second boy, a 10-year-old, was pulled out of the Chicopee River.
“We offer our prayers and condolences to both families and ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts,” Chicopee police said in a statement on Facebook. “Thank you to everyone for your support and assistance during this tragic time. God bless you.”
The boys, who were cousins, are thought to have fallen through the ice into the river after they went to play in the woods near 283 Fuller Road, according to the DA’s office and Chicopee police. They were reported missing shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The names of both boys have not been released. The 10-year-old was a student at Litwin Elemantary School in Chicopee.
“At this time, the family is asking for prayers to find their missing child. It is the request of the family that their privacy be respected during this difficult time,” Litwin Elementary posted on Facebook on Monday.
The 11-year-old boy, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was pulled from icy water near a heavily wooded area Saturday evening and was rushed to Baystate Medical Hospital in Springfield. He was then flown to Boston Children’s Hospital where he later died.
The search, which included a State Police helicopter, a K9 unit, and an underwater dive team, was led by the Chicopee police and fire departments. Poor weather conditions halted the investigation Sunday evening, but search efforts were otherwise continuous since Saturday afternoon.
