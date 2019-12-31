Twenty-nine of the murders in 2019 were fatal shootings, compared to 48 fatal shootings in 2018.

The figures show 38 reported homicides in 2019, compared to 56 in 2018. One caveat, though: the 2019 totals include one incident deemed a homicide in 2019 that occurred “in prior years,” Boston police said in a statement.

Murders were down significantly in Boston in 2019, according to preliminary crime statistics released by Boston police Tuesday.

The downward trend was reflected in other violent crimes as well.

For example, the city logged 224 incidents of rape and attempted rape in 2019, compared to 251 during the prior year. And there were 1,038 robberies and attempted robberies in 2019, compared to 1,166 in 2018.

However, police did report an increase in non-fatal shootings and assaults.

Police said there were 164 non-fatal shootings in 2019, up from 153 in 2018.

Boston also saw 897 reports of domestic aggravated assault in 2019, up from 849 in 2018. Non-domestic aggravated assaults were up too; cops took 1,930 reports of such incidents in 2019, compared to 1,888 in 2018.

And it got tougher to raid parked cars, with 2,661 larceny from a motor vehicle incidents in 2019, a steep drop from the 3,043 in 2018. But home break-ins were down, with residential burglaries totaling 1,278 in 2019, compared to 1,416 in 2018.

Auto thefts also fell, with 1,140 reported in 2019, down from 1,209 in 2018. Other larcenies dropped from 7,951 in 2018 to 7,716 in 2019.

All told, there were 17,342 so-called part one crimes in the city in 2019, down from 18,240 in 2018. Part one crimes include homicide, rape and attempted rape, robbery and attempted robbery, domestic aggravated assault, non-domestic aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft.

Police said they arrested more gun-toting suspects amid the spike’in non-fatal shootings, making 504 firearm-related arrests in 2019, up from 460 in 2018.

Cops said firearm-related arrest data “includes default warrant arrests for past Firearm charges and arrests for Assault by Means of a Firearm where no gun is recovered, in addition to straight firearm arrests with a gun recovery.”

As for all the crime numbers, BPD says the “data should be considered preliminary and may change” once further coding work is complete.





