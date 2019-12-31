Cummisky was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said. The incident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time, police said.

Tyler Cummisky, 18, was driving east on Webb Brook Road in Billerica toward an intersection when his 2008 Nissan Altima crossed the double solid line and hit the poll around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Billerica police said.

A Billerica man crashed his car into a telephone pole on an icy road, splitting it in half early Tuesday and causing a power outage that left about 2,100 National Grid customers without electricity, officials said.

Billerica Deputy Police Chief Roy Frost said a combination of speed and icy conditions caused the crash.

“The car was in a 30 mph zone, which was an unreasonable speed at that time considering the inclement weather conditions," Frost said.

Power was knocked out for most customers in the area surrounding the crash site as a result of the downed pole, National Grid officials said.

Power was restored to most affected customers by 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, and a remaining 550 customers were put back online by 5:30 a.m., officials said.

The stretch of Webb Brook Road between Boston Road and Jennifer Circle was temporarily closed for several hours to clean up the crash and repair the fallen pole, police said.

The road was reopened to traffic by about 7 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police said another weather-related crash occurred at 1 Republic Road in North Billerica at about 6:44 a.m. Tuesday. A vehicle exiting a gas station was hit by another vehicle that could not stop due to ice, police said.

No one was injured, but the vehicles were moderately damaged, police said.

