State and local authorities on Tuesday announced an investigation into the death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive more than three days earlier, officials said.

Just past 12 a.m. Saturday, someone called 911 and alerted Whitman police that there was an unresponsive child at a Washington Street apartment, according to a statement from the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. The unidentified girl was taken to Brockton Hospital and later flown by a medical helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital in critical condition, the statement said.

On Monday, according to Cruz, the girl was declared brain dead, and around 3 p.m. Tuesday she was taken off life support.