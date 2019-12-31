“Each year, DCR’s First Day Hikes program hosts guided hikes on New Year’s Day, providing a great opportunity for people to enjoy Massachusetts’ terrific hiking trails with expert state park interpreters,” the state agency says on its website . “From hiking along mountain tops to traversing through forests, these events show that Massachusetts parks can be just as much fun in the winter as they are in the summer!”

With the weather expected to be dry, sunny, and in the low 40s, this might be the perfect chance to get a healthy start to 2020.

Every year, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation hosts free guided hikes on New Year’s Day, giving people the chance to start the new year out on an outdoorsy note.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at where and when the guided hikes are taking place on Wednesday, according to the DCR website.

Uxbridge

Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park, 1 p.m.

287 Oak Street, Uxbridge

Notes: Meet at the Visitor Center. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.Warm up after the hike at the River Bend Farm Visitor Center with hot cocoa and conversation. Co-sponsored by the Blackstone Heritage Corridor and the Blackstone River Watershed Association. Boots Along the Blackstone First Day Hike flyer can be found here.

West Boylston

Wachusett Reservoir, 11 a.m.

211 Temple St., West Boylston

Notes: Meet at Gate 22 on Rt. 140 in West Boylston. Wachusett Reservoir First Day Hike flyer can be found here.

Concord

Walden Pond State Reservation, 12 p.m. (CANCELED)

915 Walden Street/Route 126, Concord

Notes: Guided hike canceled. The Visitor Center will be open and the Thoreau Living History Program will be at the Replica at noon. Co-sponsored by the Walden Woods Project, the Friends Group of Walden Pond State Reservation. Walden Pond First Day Hike flyer can be found here.

Advertisement

Saugus

Breakheart Reservation, 10 a.m. (CANCELED)

177 Forest Street, Saugus

Notes: Guided hike canceled. The Christopher P. Dunne Visitor Center will be open. Clam Chowder and hot chocolate will be available. Co-sponsored by the Friends of Breakheart. Breakheart Reservation First Day Hike flyer can be found here.

North Andover

Harold Parker State Forest, 10 a.m.

305 Middleton Rd., North Andover

Notes: Meet at the headquarters at 305 Middleton Rd. Warm up with a fire, hot chocolate, and refreshments. Co-sponsored by the Friends of Harold Parker. Harold Parker SR First Day Hike flyer can be found here.

Rockport

Halibut Point State Park, 1 p.m.

Gott Avenue, Rockport

Notes: Meet at the parking lot. Halibut Point State Park Seaside Stroll flyer can be found here.

Brewster

Nickerson State Park, 1 p.m.

3488 Main Street, Brewster

Notes: Meet at the main lot by the entrance. Enjoy hot chocolate after the hike. Co-sponsored by the Friends of Nickerson State Park. Nickerson State Park First Day Hike flyer can be found here.

Sandwich

Shawme Crowell State Forest, 10 a.m.

42 Main St., Sandwich

Notes: Meet at the Contact Station. Shawme Crowell SF First Day Hike flyer can be found here.

Hull

Nantasket Beach Reservation, 11 a.m.

212 Nantasket Ave., Hull

Notes: Meet at Mary Jeanette Murray Bathhouse. Enjoy hot chocolate and light snacks after the hike. Co-sponsored by the Town of Hull. Nantasket Beach First Day Hike/Stroll info can be found here.

Advertisement

Turners Falls

Great Falls Discovery Center, 1 p.m.

2 Avenue A, Turners Falls

Notes: Meet in the Great Hall. Hot chocolate will be served following the hike. Co-sponsored by the Friends of the Great Falls Discovery Center. Great Falls Discovery Center Canalside Rail Trail Stroll info can be found here.

Granville

Granville State Forest

323 West Hartland Road, Granville

Notes: Guided hike canceled.

Lanesborough

Mount Greylock State Reservation, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

30 Rockwell Rd, Lanesborough Notes: Two hikes. Pre-registration required. Mt. Greylock First Day Hikes flyer can be found here. Visit https://mountgreylock-first-day-hikes-2020.eventbrite.com to register.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss