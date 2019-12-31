Lahousse, whom authorities said has no fixed address, was located and arrested last Thursday. He has remained in federal custody since, officials said.

After images captured by a security camera at the scene were posted by law enforcement to Rhode Island’s Most Wanted website, members of the public allegedly identified the man as Jacob E. Lahousse, according to a statement from the office of Rhode Island US Attorney Aaron L. Weisman.

A 20-year-old man with no fixed address who allegedly broke into a Woonsocket manufacturing plant and set multiple fires in April was indicted on a charge of arson by a federal grand jury in Providence Tuesday, officials said.

According to authorities, Woonsocket police responded to an alarm at Sports Systems Custom Bag Corporation early on April 5. Upon arrival, they saw smoke coming from the building and noted that the sprinkler system had been activated in the basement and first floor, according to the statement. On the floor of the basement was a desktop computer and papers on a desk, both on fire, officials said. The computer and papers were quickly extinguished.

Most of the fire was contained or extinguished by the sprinkler system by the time the fire department arrived, according to court records.

Investigators noted evidence of a forced entry, which included an attempted forced entry into a safe, smashed computers, and ransacked offices, officials said. They also retrieved a badly damaged DVR which had been smashed. It contained the images that were later used to identify Lahousse, according to the statement.

According to court records, a man was caught on the security camera using a ladder to get into the building and walking around the building collecting and placing items into bags, officials said. He was seen removing a hanging American flag and folding it in a military fashion before placing it in his backpack.

In the video, the man was also seen putting a pair of gloves on and wiping down various items that he had touched, according to court documents. The suspect then disabled and destroyed multiple security cameras, prosecutors allege.

The arson was investigated by the Woonsocket Police, the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.



