But not all signs point to a continued population boom from coast to coast. Matter of fact, the country’s growth is slowing.

That mirrored a national trend, according to the Census, which said an estimated 308,758,105 people lived in the United States in April 2010, compared to 328,239,523residents in July 2019. That’s a 6.3 percent spike.

The Massachusetts population grew over the last decade, according to US Census figures released Monday. Some 6.5 million residents called the state home in April 2010, but by July 2019, the estimate had risen to more than 6.8 million, good for a 5.3 percent increase, the Census said.

“The nation’s population was 328,239,523 in 2019, growing by 0.5% between 2018 and 2019, or 1,552,022 people,” the Census said in a statement. “Annual growth peaked at 0.73% this decade in the period between 2014 and 2015. The growth between 2018 and 2019 is a continuation of a multiyear slowdown since that period.”

Ten states saw their populations decrease between 2018 and 2019, including Connecticut, where the tally dipped by an estimated 6,233.

And for the first time in decades, natural increase — the number of births minus the number of deaths — was less than 1 million in the United States due to an aging population of baby boomers, whose oldest members entered their 70s within the past several years, census figures state.

Four states had a natural decrease, where deaths outnumbered births: West Virginia, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

"While natural increase is the biggest contributor to the U.S. population increase, it has been slowing over the last five years,” said Dr. Sandra Johnson, a demographer/statistician in the population division of the Census Bureau, in an agency statement Monday. “Natural increase, or when the number of births is greater than the number of deaths, dropped below 1 million in 2019 for the first time in decades.”

The Census also released demographic data, which showed 16.5 percent of Massachusetts residents were aged 65 or older in July 2019, compared to 16 percent nationwide. And we’ve got fewer kids: 19.8 percent of all state residents are younger than 18, compared to 22.4 percent nationwide.

In addition, Massachusetts has more residents born outside the US than the national average. Between 2014 and 2018, 16.5 percent of state residents were foreign-born, compared to 13.5 percent nationwide.

Separately, Census housing data confirms what most Massachusetts residents have long known: living here is not cheap.

Between 2014 and 2018, the Census said, the median value of an owner-occupied home in Mass. was $366,800, compared to $204,900 nationwide. The median gross monthly rent during that period in Massachusetts was $1,225, compared to $1,023 in the rest of the country.

Massachusetts residents are also more plugged in, with more fancy degrees on their walls, according to the data. Between 2014 and 2018, the Census said, 90.1 percent of Mass. households had a computer, compared to 88.8 percent nationwide. Broadband Internet subscriptions stood at 84.7 percent of Massachusetts households between 2014 and 2018, compared to 80.4 percent nationwide.

Some 42.9 percent of Mass. residents aged 25 or higher held Bachelor’s degrees or higher between 2014 and 2018, compared to 31.5 percent nationwide, census figtures show.

The median household income during that same period in Massachusetts was $77,378, compared to $60,293 nationwide. Tenpercent of Mass. residents were living in poverty, compared to 11.8 percent nationwide, according to the census.

Rhode Island’s population, meanwhile, pretty much held steady throughout the decade. An estimated 1,059,361 Rhode Islanders were tallied in July 2019, up slightly from 1,052,964 in April 2010.

As for age brackets, 17.2 percent of Rhode Islanders were 65 or over as of July 2019, while 19.4 percent were under 18. If anecdotal history’s any guide, look for a sizable chunk of the former demographic to relocate from Greater Providence to the state’s beach-lined South County region, or farther south to Florida, in the coming years.

Homeowners living in Rhode Island between 2014 and 2018 had costlier pads than the national average: the median owner-occupied house was valued at $249,800, not as posh as their neighbors in the 617 area code, but still higher than the median value nationwide of $204,900.

Seeking an apartment in the nation’s smallest, feistiest state? Median gross rent between 2014 and 2018 was $981, slightly lower than the Massachusetts and nationwide figures.

And during that same period, 87.6 percent of R.I. households had a computer, while 81.8 percent had broadband Internet access.

As for higher education, 33.3 percent of Rhode Islanders aged 25 or over held Bachelor’s degrees or higher between 2014 and 2018, less than the brainy Massachusetts cohort of biotech innovators, finance professionals and tweed-clad academics, but slightly higher than the national average.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.