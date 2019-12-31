fb-pixel

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg released a proposal Monday on a topic that’s sure to be on voters’ minds as they weigh who to vote for in 2020: a White House makeover.

The former mayor of New York City and Medford native said on Twitter that if he’s elected, he’ll turn the East Room into an open office plan and work from there, while using the Oval Office “for some official functions — never for tweeting."

The White House East Room is the largest room in the building and is usually used for receptions and other large events. President Trump frequently uses it to host press conferences with foreign leaders.

It’s been a busy week for Bloomberg in office space-related news. The tweet links to a Politico article on his campaign’s move to a Times Square office, where there’s “an open layout with a desk out in the open for Bloomberg."

Many took to Twitter to air their grievances with Bloomberg’s announcement — and open office floor plans.


