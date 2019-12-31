Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg released a proposal Monday on a topic that’s sure to be on voters’ minds as they weigh who to vote for in 2020: a White House makeover.
The former mayor of New York City and Medford native said on Twitter that if he’s elected, he’ll turn the East Room into an open office plan and work from there, while using the Oval Office “for some official functions — never for tweeting."
As president, I'll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team.— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 30, 2019
I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions – never for tweeting – but the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team. https://t.co/zIU3ZL5uIv pic.twitter.com/jLwWKJCmxw
The White House East Room is the largest room in the building and is usually used for receptions and other large events. President Trump frequently uses it to host press conferences with foreign leaders.
It’s been a busy week for Bloomberg in office space-related news. The tweet links to a Politico article on his campaign’s move to a Times Square office, where there’s “an open layout with a desk out in the open for Bloomberg."
Many took to Twitter to air their grievances with Bloomberg’s announcement — and open office floor plans.
As we enter a new decade in which America continues to bomb Iraq, the most pressing question I have for presidential candidates is: how would you redecorate the White House?— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) December 30, 2019
"I'm in touch with what other humans want. Open office plans are popular, correct?"— John Buhl (@jbuhl35) December 30, 2019
Someone cancel this campaign immediately. https://t.co/x9YxL940G1
What else will President Bloomberg do in the Oval Office? I’m thinking:— David Glasgow (@dvglasgow) December 30, 2019
– trust falls in staff orientation
- spelunking at team retreats
- PPT slide decks at all meetings
- requiring all employees to “timeline” their “deliverables”
Man with private office says employees should all sit in an open office and he will even sit with them when not using his private office.— James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) December 31, 2019
Obama: Hope.— Eddie Watson (@Eddie_90) December 30, 2019
Sanders: Medicare for all!
Bloomberg: I'll turn the East Room into an open office plan, with dress down Fridays. https://t.co/jlNKkRfZLp
Commence impeachment proceedings now. https://t.co/RiTugvHDve— McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) December 30, 2019
working out President Bloomberg's mideast peace plan like pic.twitter.com/ERHtydmsWK— Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 31, 2019
