Investigators will also be posted in the parking lots of about two dozen Massachusetts liquor stores to look for customers buying alcohol for minors.

The ABCC will target bars in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, and possibly Quincy— especially those that have been known to sell the last drink to an intoxicated driver before an incident, officials said.

The Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission will inspect hundreds of bars in major cities around the state on New Year’s Eve to see if they are selling alcohol to convicted drunk drivers and to minors in a crackdown on illegal sales of alcohol, officials said in a statement.

“This effort supports safer roads and communities throughout Massachusetts during the holiday season,” said Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg in a statement. “We want people to enjoy New Year’s Eve, but responsibly - this kind of enforcement establishes a long-term deterrence for bar owners from over-serving, helping keep the public safe from drunk driving and other alcohol related harm.”

ABCC Chief Investigator Frederick Mahony said the commission will start parking at certain liquor stores from early to mid-afternoon Tuesday. They will transition their presence to bars later in the afternoon, where Mahony said officials will check in directly with bar owners and customers, or go into establishments undercover.

“We strictly enforce open bar regulations and we really stress the responsibility of the bar owners to ensure that customers are not overly intoxicated,” Mahony said.

More than 50% of impaired driving arrests originate at bars, ABCC said in a statement. The commission also said that in 2017 alone, an average of 80,000 deaths in the United States were a result of excessive alcohol consumption.

Mahony said ABCC’s presence in bars and liquor stores during the holidays have helped curb the number of drunk driving incidents over the years.

He hopes the same will be the case this New Year’s Eve.

“We’re trying to save lives tonight,” Mahony said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.