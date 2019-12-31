“After over 100 years, we had to make the difficult decision to close the No Name Restaurant. We want to thank our generations of customers for all the years of loyal patronage, and for helping make the No Name a landmark location. To our employees, many of whom have been with us for decades, we cannot thank you enough — we thank you for your tireless dedication and hard working service. It has been an honor to be part of your celebrations and your everyday lives for so many years. We will miss you all,” the restaurant’s management said in the statement.

As news of the No Name Restaurant’s imminent demise spread Monday night, former customers exchanged their memories about the place, recalling its casual, no-frills atmosphere and long history of serving fried fish and seafood chowder on the waterfront.

People’s reactions on social media ranged from disbelief to disappointment, and, in a few cases, a twisted sense of delight. But most had good things to say about the century-old restaurant on South Boston’s Fish Pier.

Advertisement

“I cannot believe that the No Name Restaurant in Boston has closed its doors for good,” Jennifer Botti wrote on Twitter. “Great memories going there with my dad, sitting at the table, watching planes at Logan take off and land while enjoying some of the best seafood I’ve ever had. Bye No Name, I’ll miss you.”

Hundreds of other people left heartfelt messages and comments in response to the Facebook post.

Joanne Allard recalled on Facebook about sitting at “the very rustic picnic tables” at the No Name, and “hearing our waiter shout to the kitchen, ‘TWO BOWLS OF *SEA*!’ What a culinary and cultural loss ..." she wrote.

Lawrence Wolfe wrote that he always had a “cuppa sea” when he ate at the No Name. “I brought my fiancé there, I brought my wife there,” he wrote. “I brought our children there. Thank you and all the best!”

Advertisement

Well-known by locals, the No Name also drew a number of out-of-town visitors and tourists.

“You could always count on the No Name when you wanted to give houseguests a seafood taste of Boston," Janet Sharpe Olden wrote on Facebook. "We’ll truly miss this place.”

“Another cultural icon closed in Boston,” Greg DeGuglielmo remarked on Twitter.

Others hearkened back to the days when the No Name was BYOB.

“I first visited in 1987 when we carried beer in for our drinks and sat at rough picnic tables,” George Barton commented on Facebook. “I returned in 2017 to a nice restaurant and superb food. It will be missed.”

But not everyone had such fond memories.

“While I hate to see long-serving institutions close, No Name was years beyond its sell-by date,” a Facebook user wrote on the Southie Community Bulletin Board. “Bland food in a dingy space.”

Another Facebook user wrote, “We ate there a couple of years ago. Sad to say it was the worst Seafood we ever had. Scallops were the size of a dime with the batter. Even the Tartar Sauce was bad. Weird thing is the Steak looked great? Never went back after that!”

“Sad but not surprised," Bob Power wrote on Twitter. “Was one of our go to places in the 80s. Brought some guests there a couple of years ago and other than the fish chowder was stunned at how poor the rest of the meal was.”

Advertisement

But most people who wrote about the No Name were nostalgic, and said they would love to go back again for one more meal.

“Another Boston institution lost to history,” another user wrote on the Southie Community Bulletin Board. “My dad always made sure to have lunch there when in the vicinity with the old, yellow Edison truck.”

News of the No Name’s closing spread far beyond Boston, too.

Bill Smith, a reporter with the Fort Myers News-Press in Florida, tweeted about it Monday night.

“Hear that No Name Restaurant on Boston’s Fish Pier is closing," he wrote. “First Bailey’s, then Dini’s, Locke Ober and Durgin Park, and now, where chowder is chowder and nobody would dare put squiggles of cucumber sauce on broiled haddock. What next, Ken’s of Framingham?"









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.