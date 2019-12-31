Livernois didn’t indicate how the case may be resolved.

The legal document filed Dec. 27 in Belknap Superior Court by County Attorney Andrew B. Livernois said “the parties are actively engaged in negotiations regarding a possible resolution of this case and anticipate the case is likely to be resolved within a matter of weeks.”

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung may soon resolve his pending drug case in New Hampshire, prosecutors said in a recent court filing.

His Dec. 27 motion was a request to delay a court hearing, known as a dispositional conference, that had been slated for Jan. 3. It’s now scheduled for Jan. 14.

A grand jury indicted Chung, 32, on Aug. 8 for possession of a controlled drug, which stemmed from a June 25 visit by police to his home in Meredith, N.H., according to prosecutors. No one else was charged, and Chung has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have said police responded to his two-story gray house following a “call for service,” and that “during the course of that call, the police obtained the evidence which has led to the current charges being filed.”

A Patriots second-round draft pick in 2009, Chung has started in all four of the Patriots’ recent Super Bowl appearances. The team restructured Chung’s contract in April to give him a pay raise from $2.4 million to $6 million for the 2019 season. He’s under contract through the 2021 season.

Chung’s lawyer is Amy McNamee, who previously represented Patriots receiver Julian Edelman when he was charged in 2011 with groping a woman at a Boston night club.

The case was dropped after prosecutors determined they "would not be able to meet [our] burden at trial of proving each of the elements of indecent assault and battery beyond a reasonable doubt,” said then-Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley’s office at the time.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





