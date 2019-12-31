PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island’s population slightly increased over the past year, but the state remains one of the slower-growing, according to estimates released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The bureau estimates that as of July 1, Rhode Island saw an increase of 1,074 residents, or 0.1%, bringing the total population to 1,059,361. Since the 2010 census, the state population has grown by 6,794 residents.

The most recently released numbers indicate that Rhode Island is still about 14,000 people short of keeping its second congressional seat, said Kimball Brace, an elections expert who works with the Rhode Island General Assembly.