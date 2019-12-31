PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island’s population slightly increased over the past year, but the state remains one of the slower-growing, according to estimates released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The bureau estimates that as of July 1, Rhode Island saw an increase of 1,074 residents, or 0.1%, bringing the total population to 1,059,361. Since the 2010 census, the state population has grown by 6,794 residents.
The most recently released numbers indicate that Rhode Island is still about 14,000 people short of keeping its second congressional seat, said Kimball Brace, an elections expert who works with the Rhode Island General Assembly.
“The population estimates would still point toward Rhode Island losing (its) second seat, but it’s a lot closer than it has been previously estimated,” Brace told the Providence Journal Monday.
Rhode Island was not one of the 10 states that lost population in the estimates, but it is projected to lose one of its two seats to faster-growing states.
The five fastest-growing states were Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Texas, the publication reported.
New Hampshire saw the most growth in New England, gaining 0.46% and overtaking Maine as the third-most populous state in New England.
Between July 2018 and July 2019, the United States population grew 0.5%, or 1.6 million.