Nothing cures a hangover like reading new laws.

When you wake up Wednesday following a night of (presumably) cheap champagne and overpriced appetizers, you’ll want to get familiar with the dozen or so laws that just came on the books in Rhode Island.But if you’re an overachiever and you want to be the star of the party tonight, here’s a quick guide to all of the state’s new rules and regulations that you’ll almost certainly forget by next week.

Education

Rhode Island school leaders have already begun implementing some of the Education Accountability Act, but it officially takes effect tomorrow. The bill gives principals more control over their schools and includes new accountability measures (think evaluations) that will be based on the performance of individual schools and districts.

Primary election date

This is another policy you might have already known about, but the state will now hold its primary elections eight Tuesdays before midterm and presidential elections. In 2020, that means the primaries will be scheduled for Sept.

Health insurance

Insurers offering health and dental plans are now required to remit an assessment to HealthSourceRI each month that is equal to 3.5 percent of the monthly premium charged by the insurer for each policy under the plan where enrollment was through the state’s health exchange.

Auto insurance

This law raises the amount from $1,500 to $3,000 at which an insurance company can decline to renew a private passenger automobile policy or can assess a premium surcharge for a claim payment.

Commercial drivers

License applicants are now required to complete a skills test in a specific order, and those who fail one segment of the test cannot continue on until they’ve passed each segment.

Environmental sustainability

Rhode Island businesses have the option of earning a designation from the secretary of state’s office if they adopt a set of sustainability standards. Annual reports will be posted online.

Real estate sales

Residential real estate sellers are now required to disclose any modifications made to electrical, heating, plumbing and ventilation systems.

Other bills

The state is authorizing a personnel administrator to revise job descriptions that include inappropriate language, like the term “mentally retarded;” Manufacturers of mercury-containing lamps now have to implement a statewide collection program for proper recycling; It is now illegal to sell residential upholstered bedding or furniture containing 1,000 parts per 1 million or greater of any non-polymeric organohalogen flame retardant chemical; The state now has a single license for companies that use blockchain technology.

