Two State Police troopers and a motorist were injured late Monday night in a pair of separate accidents when their cruisers were struck while stopped on major highways, one on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, and another on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Warren, State Police said.
Both troopers and the motorist, who was a passenger in a car State Police had pulled over on Route 24, suffered non-life threatening injuries, David Procopio, State Police spokesman, wrote in an e-mail Tuesday.
The first incident took place around 10:05 p.m. on Route 24 after a trooper had pulled over a vehicle near Exit 17 in West Bridgewater. The trooper was outside of the marked cruiser when another vehicle hit the police vehicle, pushing it into the stopped car.
Advertisement
The trooper was slightly injured when he jumped over a guardrail to safety, while a woman in the stopped car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton for treatment, Procopio wrote. The trooper, whose name was not released, was assigned to the Middleborough barracks.
About an hour later on the Pike in Warren, a trooper was outside of his cruiser assisting at the scene of a crash when another vehicle struck the police cruiser. "The Trooper, in turn, was then struck by either the impacted cruiser or the vehicle that hit it, and sustained non-life threatening injuries,'' Procopio wrote.
The trooper, who was assigned to the Charlton barracks, was undergoing treatment early Tuesday, Procopio said.
Both crashes remain under investigation and no charges have currently been filed against the operators of the vehicles involved in the crash, according to Procopio.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.