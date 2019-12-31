Two State Police troopers and a motorist were injured late Monday night in a pair of separate accidents when their cruisers were struck while stopped on major highways, one on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, and another on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Warren, State Police said.

Both troopers and the motorist, who was a passenger in a car State Police had pulled over on Route 24, suffered non-life threatening injuries, David Procopio, State Police spokesman, wrote in an e-mail Tuesday.

The first incident took place around 10:05 p.m. on Route 24 after a trooper had pulled over a vehicle near Exit 17 in West Bridgewater. The trooper was outside of the marked cruiser when another vehicle hit the police vehicle, pushing it into the stopped car.