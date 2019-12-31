The weather system that has dominated Massachusetts since Sunday night, bringing snow and ice to parts of the state, is slowly fading away and will depart the eastern half of the state in time for Tuesday night’s New Year’s Eve events, according to the National Weather Service.

“Precipitation ends this morning,” forecasters tweeted Tuesday. But icing is still possible north and west of Interstate 495 until 10 a.m., forecasters cautioned. “Should see mainly dry conditions across most of the region as the low pressure exits to the Maritimes.”

The drying weather should first appear along the Massachusetts Turnpike by mid-day and then make its way north to communities along Route 2, forecasters wrote. However, communities in the Berkshires and Western Massachusetts should be ready for periodic snow showers into New Year’s Eve, forecasters wrote.