The weather system that has dominated Massachusetts since Sunday night, bringing snow and ice to parts of the state, is slowly fading away and will depart the eastern half of the state in time for Tuesday night’s New Year’s Eve events, according to the National Weather Service.
“Precipitation ends this morning,” forecasters tweeted Tuesday. But icing is still possible north and west of Interstate 495 until 10 a.m., forecasters cautioned. “Should see mainly dry conditions across most of the region as the low pressure exits to the Maritimes.”
The drying weather should first appear along the Massachusetts Turnpike by mid-day and then make its way north to communities along Route 2, forecasters wrote. However, communities in the Berkshires and Western Massachusetts should be ready for periodic snow showers into New Year’s Eve, forecasters wrote.
“A few intermittent snow showers are possible for New Year’s Eve celebrations across western Massachusetts into the Connecticut River Valley,” forecasters wrote.
In Greater Boston, daytime temperatures are expected to climb into the low 40s and and remain in the high 30s into the New Year, forecasters wrote. Away from the coast, temperatures will peak only in the upper 30s to lower 40s and will be coldest in parts of the state with higher elevations, forecasters wrote.
Winds will be in the 5 to 10 mile an hour range with gusts up to 20 miles an hour in some coastal communities, forecasters wrote.
On Monday, according to the weather service, the iciest spot in the state on Monday was in Goshen in Hampshire County where three quarters of an inch ultimately collected, the windiest spot was Wellfleet in Barnstable County where gusts hit 49 miles an hour, and the snowiest place was Lowell in Middlesex County which received 3.5 inches from the stormy weather.
