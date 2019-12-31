“A year ago today I was in hell,” Tapley wrote. “I went through the most excruciating pain imaginable but yet I’m still here. Refusing to give up, refusing to die in such pain, and refusing to leave my family saved my life but I didn’t fight alone. Right when I thought it was all over I heard a faint voice calling for me, and I knew I would be saved.”

Maegan Tapley posted her note of thanks Friday, one year to the day when 25-year-old Erich Stelzer stabbed and slashed her several times inside his mother’s Cohasset residence before responding officers repeatedly tased him. Stelzer was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital, and prosecutors later determined police were justified in their use of deadly force.

A woman who was brutally attacked in December 2018 by a Cohasset man she met on Tinder took to Facebook last week to thank the police officers who saved her life.

Tapley also included a photo of herself posing with three officers who came to her aide during the horrific attack.

“Thanks to these three amazing Officers, I was able to celebrate another Christmas,” she wrote. “They may have saved my life but everyone who has shown me love and support along the way, have too. Thanks to my Gofundme [page] I’ve been able to pay for numerous procedures to get my face back, and have been given the chance to recover. Im [sic] proud of all the progress I’ve made so far, and it’ll only get better from here! Looking forward to the New Year and having the chance to leave my mark on this world!”

Stelzer stabbed and slashed Tapley “numerous times” using a knife, glass shards, and a piece of wood at his mother’s home Dec. 27, 2018, on Church Street, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey wrote in a 14-page letter to Cohasset Police Chief William P. Quigley in July, outlining his office’s findings. Morrissey did not identify Tapley by name.

Stelzer also punched and bit Tapley, pulled clumps of hair from her scalp, gouged her eyes, and came “just short of killing” her before police repeatedly used a Taser on him, Morrissey wrote. Tapley “has had and will undergo more surgery and extensive rehabilitation,” the letter said.

An autopsy report ruled the death of the 6-foot-5 inch Stelzer, who had a muscular frame and drugs in his system when he launched the attack, was a homicide, Morrissey wrote. The cause of death was listed as “cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with cardiomegaly and amphetamine use following delivery of electric shock during a physical altercation,” the letter said.

Morrissey said responding officers tried to deescalate the situation.

“I find that there was no criminal liability on their part in attempting to save the woman being held captive and violently assaulted when they arrived at the scene,” he wrote.

Tapley and Stelzer met on Tinder about a week before he attacked her, police have said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.