As Somerville residents who are members of Somerville’s working group to establish safe consumption sites for drug users in Somerville, we are appalled at the Baker administration’s back-tracking on Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders’ endorsement of creating safe consumption spaces that are proven to save lives (“Mass. plans centers to monitor users after overdoses,” Page A1, Dec. 25). Baker’s efforts to create “recovery centers” means that if you are lucky enough to crawl into one after you survive an overdose, you will get help. As overdose prevention efforts plateau, Somerville’s commitment to establishing safe consumption sites by year’s end means that lives will be saved and we as a society will be on the road to effectively reducing overdoses and repairing our broken relationship with drug users. While Somerville throws a lifeline to drug users, Baker proposes an ineffective Band-Aid approach.

Todd Kaplan