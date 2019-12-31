I would add one point to the excellent column by Diane Hessan (“When voters hear about foreign policy, they yawn,” Opinion, Dec. 27 ). The fact that the average American is absent regarding foreign policy allows our government the freedom to carry on costly overseas adventures (e.g., Iraq, Afghanistan) while at the same time increasing an already excessive military budget. (How about $700 billion for Fiscal Year 2020?) This is not an argument for isolationism, only a plea that we as Americans demand of our legislators carry on a real debate regarding how much money the military needs and what we do overseas.

Ray Ajemian