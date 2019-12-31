I read with dismay Lisa Friedman’s report “Trump ’clarification’ imperils protection of birds” (The Nation, Dec. 25). Why would some in Trump’s administration and Trump himself be so hostile to nature? Don’t they understand that the very foundation of economies that extract resources depends on the abundances of our natural world? Why doesn’t Trump display any affinity for other living species? Then I realized that his experience with nature has been informed through hours playing golf on manufactured, fertilized, watered and insecticide laden landscapes. In these settings one aspires to shoot an eagle or at least knock off a few birdies.

Jack Spengler