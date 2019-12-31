My biggest mistake came in June when I wrote after one of the early Democratic primaries that “ it’s starting to look like a two-woman race ” between Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.

Each December, I engage in an annual exercise of self-flagellation. I re-read every column I’ve written and figure out what I got wrong. Here goes the 2019 version:

In August, at least I recognized former vice president Joe Biden’s front-runner status, but I was still giving Harris too much credit:

“It’s six months until the first votes are cast for the Democratic nomination for president. Yet increasingly the outlines of the race are coming into form with a flawed front-runner (former vice president Joe Biden), a rising force (Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts), a waiter in the wings (Senator Kamala Harris of California), and a fading star (Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont).”

Advertisement

When Harris finally dropped out in December I got it right, noting that she “came across as a cautious, even calculating politician without a core.” I had long thought that of her but found myself transfixed by her performance on the stump and in early debates, and let the latter dictate my analysis. Effective political punditry requires more dispassion and while I’ve tried to do that this cycle, I clearly missed the boat with Harris.

When it comes to former Texas US Representative Beto O’Rourke, I think I got it right in suggesting that he should run for the US Senate and not president of the United States. But I did say, “O’Rourke possesses the kind of charisma — and following — that separates presidential candidates from run-of-the-mill politicians.”

Not so much.

I also underappreciated Biden’s political assets. In June, I chastised him for his “fantasies” about working with Republicans if he were elected president and accused him of “playing a cynical political game — and that he believes speaking the soothing language of bipartisanship will win over Republican-leaning voters.”

Advertisement

What I missed is that this language is even more powerful among moderate Democrats, who are clearly the target group for Biden’s message.

In fairness, the former vice president has become a much better candidate since the summer, but like a lot of pundits, I didn’t give credit to his abundant political assets — and to the strength of his message with non-woke Democrats. In June, I even accused him of “acting like an arrogant and entitled front-runner — wanting to win by acclimation rather than doing the hard work of campaigning and convincing voters.” That was an unfair, premature attack.

Much of my coverage of the race over the summer was clouded by a sense that Biden would eventually implode. That clearly didn’t happen and there was plenty of evidence that it wouldn’t — if I had just looked hard enough.

On Warren, that June column featured an even worse mistake:

The “certainty and willingness to take on controversial progressive positions — like shooting her hand up when asked if she would support scrapping private health insurance — projected strength in a way that few other Democrats could match.”

In reality, her support for a Medicare for All plan that includes doing away with private health insurance has fundamentally damaged her campaign. I completely underestimated how dangerous it would be for her to take this position and how much it would haunt her in the months to come.

Advertisement

In September, I wrote that Warren “is a reasonably good bet to be the Democratic nominee for president.” At this point I’m not sure it’s a good bet at all, and I definitely think I should have avoided this kind of predictive language so many months before voters head to the polls.

There was no issue I spent more time writing about this year than impeachment and until the fall most of my energy was devoted to chastising House Democrats, in particular Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, for not beginning impeachment proceedings against the president. I wrote this in September, “Even after the blockbuster revelation that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president into investigating former vice president Joe Biden — and may have slow-rolled US military aid in order to exert leverage — Pelosi’s view on impeachment appears unchanged."

In July, I suggested that her reluctance to move forward with impeachment was failing the Democratic Party and that “she’s not up to the immense task of challenging and defeating a corrupt and law-breaking president.”

It didn’t take much time for her to prove me wrong. And I have to admit that she handled impeachment brilliantly, particularly in keeping her caucus together. I still think that without the whistle-blower complaint, Democrats would never have impeached Trump and that would have been a mistake. But perhaps I need to give more credit to the political acumen on those in the arena, like Pelosi — and a bit less to me, a guy with a laptop writing about politics.

Advertisement

My verdict on Republicans for much of the year has been pretty consistent — they are enabling cowards unwilling to challenge a corrupt law-breaking president, for fear of enraging the Republican base. But I had my moments of cluelessness.

In January, after six Senate Republicans voted against Democratic-sponsored legislation that would have traded money for Trump’s border wall in return for temporary relief for DACA recipients, I wrote this.

“If congressional Republicans (albeit a minority) can no longer be relied upon to stick with the president through thick and thin, it could put Trump’s presidency on the ropes. With the special counsel’s report likely to drop soon, that lack of loyalty should terrify the White House.”

Perhaps I will remember the lesson that when it comes to congressional Republicans, always expect the worst.

Over the summer, I forecast the likely outcome of a Supreme Court hearing on allowing a citizenship question on to the 2020 census. “Based on oral arguments, the court’s conservative majority appears likely to side with the government, continuing the Roberts’ Court pattern of issuing rulings — particularly on voting rights issues — that align with the partisan objectives of Republicans.”

I was wrong about that.

Back in August I wrote a tongue-in-cheek column about Trump’s efforts to buy Greenland:

“In an era when Republicans will rationalize and excuse any presidential outrage — no matter how offensive or insane — making the purchase of Greenland the centerpiece of American foreign policy seems not likely, but inevitable.”

Advertisement

I was mainly joking, but I did kind of expect the Greenland story to have legs — and it clearly didn’t.

Overall, however, I think my track record this year was not bad. I wrote a few more pieces about impeachment than I should have, but it was an issue that I cared passionately about and I think I was right about its necessity — even if I failed to predict why it would ultimately happen.

I did, however, fail to take this admonition from last year’s “what I got wrong” column:

“I’m going to try to be a bit more positive in 2019, write less that is reactive to the latest Trump outrage and more about the political stories happening outside of Washington. That’s my goal. But I should point out that the president will probably make achieving that objective . . . a bit difficult.”

This didn’t happen and it wasn’t only Trump’s fault. Writing about Trump’s various outrages is easy. It feels good to spout off on the issue, but I’m not sure it’s always the most helpful thing for readers.

I plan to spend most of the next year writing about the Democratic nomination race and, ultimately, the 2020 election. But I will also try to make my column something other than “what did Donald Trump do now.”

Thanks for reading, and I’ll try to do better in 2020.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.