They’re not there for you, like when the rain starts to pour and you want to zone out. They’re not there for you, Netflix subscribers, like they’ve been there before.

“Friends,” which originally ran on NBC from 1994-2004, has had a surprisingly vigorous afterlife, largely thanks to its availability on Netflix. I watch it on a regular basis, despite — or, perhaps because of — its mediocrity and its poorly dated humor. So much comfort TV is not high quality, offering instead a kind of brainless, soothing, and, in this case, nostalgic pleasure.