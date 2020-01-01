Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski cohosted Fox’s New Year’s Eve coverage and brought his unique approach to the Times Square stage.
Gronkowski, who has worked as an NFL analyst for Fox in his first season since retiring, appeared on the network’s broadcast alongside Steve Harvey and Medford native Maria Menounos. The high-energy affair served to cross-promote Fox’s World Wrestling Entertainment match (Gronkowski and Menounos are both big wrestling fans), and Gronk capped off the night by engaging in some pagaentry of his own.
He dressed up in an old-time football uniform, complete with a No. 87 jersey, and spiked an enormous bust of Harvey made of Legos.
Advertisement
What in the hell is Gronk doing tonight 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/NlLpA641S3— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 1, 2020
“Why is he here? Why are you here?” Harvey asked. “What is wrong with you?”
It wasn’t clear whether Harvey was actually annoyed with his broadcasting partner or if the bit was scripted. Following the Lego spike, he commented that Gronk was “mentally imbalanced.”
Earlier in the broadcast the ex-Patriots star presented a series of gifts to a Make-A-Wish Foundation recipient and couldn’t resist delivering a dig to Harvey, a Cleveland native, for being a Browns fan.
Gronk literally handing items to a Make A Wish kid but making a point to express sorrow for Steve Harvey being a Browns fan. pic.twitter.com/rRZckWy34a— McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 1, 2020
Still, Harvey posted a photo of himself, Gronkowski, and Menounos after midnight, wishing his coanchors a happy New Year. Perhaps there was no love lost between the two, and Gronkowski was simply imitating his wrestling heroes and playing the heel.
Happy New Year to my co-hosts 🍾🥂@mariamenounos @RobGronkowski @NYEonFOX #NYEonFOX pic.twitter.com/9TEpKbja4o— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 1, 2020
I can’t believe @RobGronkowski did this to LEGO Steve 🤦🏾♂️ @NYEonFOX #NYEonFOX Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/Cb8y62JyRh— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 1, 2020