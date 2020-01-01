Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski cohosted Fox’s New Year’s Eve coverage and brought his unique approach to the Times Square stage.

Gronkowski, who has worked as an NFL analyst for Fox in his first season since retiring, appeared on the network’s broadcast alongside Steve Harvey and Medford native Maria Menounos. The high-energy affair served to cross-promote Fox’s World Wrestling Entertainment match (Gronkowski and Menounos are both big wrestling fans), and Gronk capped off the night by engaging in some pagaentry of his own.

He dressed up in an old-time football uniform, complete with a No. 87 jersey, and spiked an enormous bust of Harvey made of Legos.