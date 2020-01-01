Michael Bloomberg spent $155.3 million nationally on political ads in 2019, far outpacing fellow billionaire Tom Steyer and other Democratic presidential candidates gearing up for early caucus and primary contests beginning in February.
Bloomberg's presidential campaign has bought $136.8 million worth of broadcast television time and $7.7 million on cable, according to data from Advertising Analytics, which tracks political ad spending. He spent an additional $10.8 million on digital ads.
The former New York mayor has spent $70.6 million more than Steyer, who is also relying on his personal fortune to fund his campaign. Bernie Sanders, the next biggest spender among Democrats, has purchased $19.3 million worth of paid media. President Donald Trump has spent about $30.3 million so far, mostly on digital ads.
Advertisement
Unlike his rivals, Bloomberg isn't spending in Iowa and New Hampshire, and instead has focused on states holding their nominating contests later in the year. The campaign has made seven-figure purchases of air time in markets in the delegate-rich states of California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida.
Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.
COMING UP:
Five Democratic candidates -- Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Amy Klobuchar -- have qualified for the next debate, on Jan. 14 in Iowa.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Milwaukee on the same night as the debate, as well as a rally in Toledo on Jan. 9.
The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses will be held Feb. 3.