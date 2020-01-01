I am a 22-year-old woman in London, and my boyfriend of one year is 26. We are very close, he treats me well, and we spend every weekend together. He takes me out to restaurants, bars, cinemas, and away for city breaks, etc. He has introduced me to all of his friends and cousins. He is caring, affectionate, and very passionate. When we are together, it is the best.

The issue we are having now is about social media boundaries. Examples that have caused friction:

1. Having social media conversations with people who are the opposite sex and hiding it.

2. Being on Instagram multiple times a day without messaging the other person.

3. Sending hearts and blowing kisses emojis to others.

4. Me noticing a pattern of a woman getting too friendly with my boyfriend and him removing her to prove it’s nothing.

5. Him getting random new female followers.

6. Guy friends following me; my boyfriend noticed these friends never like the pictures of me with him, only the ones of me alone.

Meredith, I really need your advice about how we can build trust online and be less suspicious of each other. I don’t want to cause unnecessary arguments. I think we both fear losing each other. Physical infidelity is an obvious deal breaker, but it’s the subtle things that we do online that make each other worried. — Antisocial

A. You’ve explained the issues so well in this letter. Now you have to set some boundaries instead of talking about the same concerns over and over again. One thing that might help is to figure out what’s out of your control as a couple. For instance, No. 6 on your list isn’t something you can fix. If other men decide to like solo photos of you, that’s not your fault.

No. 2 also seems like a non-issue. Sometimes people go on an app for a distraction while they’re going about their day. They might sit on Instagram and look at pictures of sunsets without feeling the need to message a significant other. That’s OK.

Points 1 and 3 seem like the biggest problems right now, so when you have your next conversation/argument, try to focus. If you don’t want your boyfriend messaging women he’s never met, ask him if he can make that compromise. If the two of you prefer that heart emojis be saved for each other, set that rule.

Really, this is not that difficult. You should want to make each other comfortable. If you can’t make a plan that works for both of you, your relationship isn’t as great as you think. — Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Liking photos is not cheating. Emojis are not cheating. If your boyfriend likes a painting by Picasso, does that mean he wants to sleep with Picasso? WIZEN

He might be using this as a form of validation. Both of you seem to be a bit insecure. BRAVE-NEW-WORLD

Nobody can tell you how to build trust. In my opinion, trust is there or it isn’t. In your case it isn’t. BOSTONSWEETS21

