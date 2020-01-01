The woman was driving on State Road in Dartmouth near an Applebee’s Monday when she crossed over lanes and traveled on the road’s median for about 150 feet before stopping, police said.

A 30-year-old Dartmouth woman who was rescued from a burning car by a police officer is facing the suspension of her license, authorities said Wednesday.

An officer on patrol saw the woman seated inside the burning car and pulled her to safety, according to police.

The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries. She was later taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford to be evaluated.

Dartmouth Detective Kyle Costa said the fire was likely caused by friction from a tire that continued to spin after the car had stopped.

The driver was cited for not properly insuring and registering the vehicle, as well as for failing to stay within marked lines, police said.

Police said they filed a request with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to suspend the woman’s license because she left the roadway, and because of other observations officials made at the scene.

The fire was extinguished by Dartmouth firefighters, according to police.

