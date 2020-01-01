fb-pixel
Boston Fire Department/Twitter

Boston firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in an elevator in Jamaica Plain on New Year’s Eve, the department said.

A rescue team responded to a call for two people stuck in an elevator at 60 Bickford St. at about 6:20 p.m., the department said on Twitter.

Firefighters used a ladder, harnesses, and a hoist system to get them out.

There were no injuries, according to the tweet.

