Boston firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in an elevator in Jamaica Plain on New Year’s Eve, the department said.
A rescue team responded to a call for two people stuck in an elevator at 60 Bickford St. at about 6:20 p.m., the department said on Twitter.
Firefighters used a ladder, harnesses, and a hoist system to get them out.
There were no injuries, according to the tweet.
