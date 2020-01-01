Dominick, who was born exactly at midnight on the first day of 2020, and his mother, Dannie. Brigham and Women's Hospital

Within the first minutes of 2020, as revellers around the state bid farewell to 2019 and welcomed a new year, two Massachusetts families welcomed new additions.

Dominick was born at exactly midnight at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, the hospital said in a press release. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches. He and his mother, Dannie, are “resting comfortably,” the release said.