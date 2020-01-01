Within the first minutes of 2020, as revellers around the state bid farewell to 2019 and welcomed a new year, two Massachusetts families welcomed new additions.
Dominick was born at exactly midnight at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, the hospital said in a press release. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches. He and his mother, Dannie, are “resting comfortably,” the release said.
Eleven minutes later in Worcester, a 7 pound, 15 ounce baby boy was born at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
