A Salem, N.H. man was shot and killed in Lawrence just before midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Lawrence police received a call that shots had been fired at 7B Summer St. at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, officials said in a press release.
Police found the 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound upon arriving at the scene, officials said. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospitaland pronounced dead , officials said.
The man has not been identified pending notification of his family.
No suspects had been arrested, according to the statement released Wednesday morning.
Advertisement
The incident remains under investigation.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.