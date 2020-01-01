A Salem, N.H. man was shot and killed in Lawrence just before midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Lawrence police received a call that shots had been fired at 7B Summer St. at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, officials said in a press release.

Police found the 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound upon arriving at the scene, officials said. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospitaland pronounced dead , officials said.