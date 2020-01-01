At noon on New Year’s Day, hundreds of people took part in the L Street Brownies’ annual polar plunge in South Boston. Here’s a look at photos from the event. Bagpipers played during the annual swim event.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeThe crowds cheered as they line up to take the plunge. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeYoung swimmers shivered at the starting line.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeSteven Puopolo of Groveland (left) shook hands with Dorothy Kerzner, 89, of Danvers, after she took an early swim ahead of the crowds.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeJoy Lochelt of Waltham (right) adjusted a flowered bikini top on Chris Plant of South Boston before the start of the swim.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeMen cheered as they gathered at the starting line.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe Mark Poutenis (center) led the crowd in a cheer.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeSwimmers took the plunge.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeHundreds of swimmers race into the Atlantic.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeA swimmer wearing a viking helmet led the charge. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeSwimmers quickly made their way out of the water. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeJessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeJessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeJessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeJessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobePaul Dever of Easton (center) washed off after taking the plunge in honor of his late brother, Jack.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeJessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeJOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty ImagesJabone Carbone showed off a message that dedicates the swim to his late son.JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty ImagesJOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty ImagesJOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty ImagesJOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images