At noon on New Year’s Day, hundreds of people took part in the L Street Brownies’ annual polar plunge in South Boston. Here’s a look at photos from the event.

Bagpipers played during the annual swim event.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
The crowds cheered as they line up to take the plunge. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Young swimmers shivered at the starting line.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Steven Puopolo of Groveland (left) shook hands with Dorothy Kerzner, 89, of Danvers, after she took an early swim ahead of the crowds.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Joy Lochelt of Waltham (right) adjusted a flowered bikini top on Chris Plant of South Boston before the start of the swim.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Men cheered as they gathered at the starting line.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Mark Poutenis (center) led the crowd in a cheer.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Swimmers took the plunge.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Hundreds of swimmers race into the Atlantic.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
A swimmer wearing a viking helmet led the charge. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Swimmers quickly made their way out of the water. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Paul Dever of Easton (center) washed off after taking the plunge in honor of his late brother, Jack.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Jabone Carbone showed off a message that dedicates the swim to his late son.
Jabone Carbone showed off a message that dedicates the swim to his late son.JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
