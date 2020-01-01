What would it be?

Clark, diagnosed as a child with a nervous system disorder, appeared on Fox television’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey to have a wish granted from the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

When 17-year-old Aiden Clark traveled with his family from their home in Western Massachusetts to New York City on New Year’s Eve, the longtime Patriots fan had no idea that a dream would come true for him.

“It’s going to be amazing. He’s going to be so thrilled,” his mother Allyson Clark told Harvey before the big reveal.

And he was. While Harvey spoke with Aiden on national television, he told Aiden to turn around.

There stood former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who had snuck up to surprise the teen from Ware. Aiden’s face lit up with a smile, and Gronk leaned in for a hug.

Gronkowski, who has been a Fox football analyst this season, revealed that Aiden has been granted tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.

“I can’t believe it,” Aiden said after the Patriots legend also gifted him a signed football and signed helmet. Gronkowski also gave a signed jersey to Aiden’s little brother Rhys, who was standing by his brother’s side.

Aiden was diagnosed when he was 6 years old. The disease kept him out of school until just three or four years ago, his father, Shawn, told Harvey. After an exploratory brain surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital in 2017, Aiden was cured, Shawn added.

“Now he’s back in school, playing sports, and being a leader to his friends,” he said.

Before learning his wish, Aiden told Harvey, “This is probably the most fun I’ve had all decade.”

The wish was granted in partnership with the NFL and Make-A-Wish America, which will help plan activities for the family during their stay in Miami.

