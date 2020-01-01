Teshawn Hector-Coleman, 21, of Boston, and Tashya Love, 22, of Mattapan were stopped by police near 729 Dudley St. in Roxbury at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday for having excessively tinted windows on their vehicle, police said.

Two people were arrested during a traffic stop in RoxburyTuesday morning when police found a stolen semi-automatic handgun and 18 live rounds of ammunition stashed in a bag filled with infant clothing, diapers, and toiletries, Boston police said in a press release.

Boston police on Wednesday announced the arrests of three people in two separate incidents involving firearms on New Year’s Eve.

Hector-Coleman and Love were arrested after police searched their car and found a loaded Glock 19 and a magazine with 17 live rounds of ammunition inside the bag containing baby necessities, police said. No children or other passengers were in the car, police said.

Police said they discovered the handgun had been reported stolen in Tuscaloosa, Alabama upon further investigation.

Coleman is scheduled to appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm second subsequent offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, possession of a high capacity feeding device, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and receiving stolen property, police said.

Tashya Love will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, possession of a high capacity feeding device and receiving stolen property.

On Tuesday evening, a 27-year-old man carrying a loaded gun was arrested in Roxbury on firearms related charges, officials said.

Jose Luis Figueroa, of Boston, was spotted by officers around 5:50 p.m. near 238 Warren St., police said in a statement. The officers followed Figueroa, who was the target of a firearm investigation, to 1 Dunreath St. and patted him down. In his pocket they discovered a loaded Ruger LCP firearm containing six live rounds of ammunition, according to officials.

Figueroa was placed into custody and will appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Carrying a Loaded Firearm.

