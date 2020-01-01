Hanson firefighters rescued two men in an icy pond holding on to a vessel that had capsized on New Year’s Eve, the fire department said.
Officials responded to Maquan Pond after receiving a report of people yelling near the water at about 10:35 p.m., Hanson fire chief Jerome Thompson said in a statement. The men were in the water for an unknown amount of time, Thompson said.
A rescue crew then wore survival suits and used an ice sled to pull the men to shore. The men were taken to South Shore Hospital to be treated for exposure.
Firefighters involved in the rescue were evaluated at the scene.
“The combination of ice and open water made this rescue difficult,” Thompson said.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.