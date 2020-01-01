Hanson firefighters rescued two men in an icy pond holding on to a vessel that had capsized on New Year’s Eve, the fire department said.

Officials responded to Maquan Pond after receiving a report of people yelling near the water at about 10:35 p.m., Hanson fire chief Jerome Thompson said in a statement. The men were in the water for an unknown amount of time, Thompson said.

A rescue crew then wore survival suits and used an ice sled to pull the men to shore. The men were taken to South Shore Hospital to be treated for exposure.