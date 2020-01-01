DES MOINES, Iowa — Pete Buttigieg’s campaign says he raised more than $24.7 million in the last three months and now has a campaign staff of 500 people nationwide, a show of financial and organizational strength heading into the presidential primaries.

In a memo from campaign manager Mike Schmuhl, Buttigieg’s campaign said on Wednesday it had received more than 2 million contributions from over 733,000 people and had raised $76 million since he launched his bid for president. It’s a notable feat for the soon-to-be former mayor of South Bend, Indiana — Buttigieg was due to give up the position Wednesday when his successor is sworn in.