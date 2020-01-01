Jeff Jacoby writes that “we are living in the best era our species has ever known” (“What was so great about the 2010s,” Ideas, Dec. 29). For that statement to be accurate you have to ignore the scientific evidence that we’re less than a decade away from wrecking our climate and creating massive hardship. Many people are experiencing an underlying sense of pessimism because they realize that we have a Herculean task ahead of us and we’re failing to adequately address it. Ignoring the magnitude of the climate crisis, as Jacoby has done in his column, really isn’t an option.

Mike Dean