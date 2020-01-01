According to the Chinese calendar, 2020 will be the Year of the Rat, an animal apparently held in higher esteem in the erstwhile Middle Kingdom than here in the United States.
In Chinese culture, according to one of a zillion websites devoted to that country’s ancient zodiac, “rats were seen as a sign of wealth and surplus. Because of their reproduction rate, married couples also prayed to them for children … Rats are clever, quick thinkers; successful, but content with living a quiet and peaceful life.”
The Chinese character for “rat” also signifies “mouse” (that’s right; he’s “Mickey Rat” in Beijing), thus their zodiacal rat dodges some of the animal’s less savory associations, e.g., “I smell a rat;” “I don’t give a rat’s ***.” It simultaneously partakes of the positive P.R. accorded to the less grotty, more assiduous mice.
Here is a helpful guide to the many rats currently scurrying around contemporary culture. This list should tide you over until 2021, the decidedly less verminous Year of the Ox.
- Mall Rat An endangered species! The Wall Street Journal just printed its umpteenth article parroting the line “some of the landlords of the most highly trafficked malls are warning of slowing income growth.” Yes, malls continue to croak. So America’s slovenly pre-teens have abandoned the nation’s gallerias to while away their idle hours on the internet. What could possibly go wrong?
- Rat Fink From the German word for “finch,” which once meant “informer.” We can probably expect another year rich in people ratting each other out, for fun, profit, or principle. See also: whistle-blower.
- Cargo Rat The proverbial rat that lives below decks in a seaborne vessel, and abandons the sinking ship. On Twitter, an ungracious commentator greeted the news that Ivanka Trump might leave the White House if her father won reelection with the terse observation: “Rat/Ship.”
- Gym Rat The Chinese New Year begins on Saturday, January 25, the weekend when the two Super Bowl teams will be resting before their February 2 tilt in Florida. My prediction? TB-12, a.k.a. Tom Brady, a.k.a. the Buffest Man Who Ever Lived, will be watching the game from a faraway area code, not girding his metaphorical loins for the big fight. Why do I think this? I am channeling his father’s observation, offered to the New York Times five years ago, that “It will end badly" for his son. "It does end badly,” Brady pere continued, “I know that because I know what Tommy wants to do. He wants to play till he’s 70.” Not in this lifetime, alas.
- Pack Rat So many of them! Senators Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders, as well as former vice president Joe Biden and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, are stuck in a pack for the next few weeks until the long-awaited herd-thinning occurs. The race around the hamster wheel seems as if it has lasted forever. But in a month or two, we’ll have a better idea of who will challenge the ...
- King Rat You thought I forgot? A moniker immortalized by a 1962 James Clavell novel and a movie of the same name, starring George Segal as the manipulative and self-dealing “king” of a World War II Japanese prison camp. If the fictional King Rat could have rebranded the camp as an eponymous hotel and browbeat the prisoners into paying for awful food and substandard lodging, he would have.
We have our own King Rat in the White House, indecorously enlaced in a “rat-king,” which the Urban Dictionary calls “a group of rats [who have] become attached to each other by their respective tails; either because they are tangled, or caked in excrement.”
Sound familiar? Too familiar, alas.
Happy New Year! And best of luck avoiding the rat race.
Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.