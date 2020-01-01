According to the Chinese calendar, 2020 will be the Year of the Rat, an animal apparently held in higher esteem in the erstwhile Middle Kingdom than here in the United States.

In Chinese culture, according to one of a zillion websites devoted to that country’s ancient zodiac, “rats were seen as a sign of wealth and surplus. Because of their reproduction rate, married couples also prayed to them for children … Rats are clever, quick thinkers; successful, but content with living a quiet and peaceful life.”

The Chinese character for “rat” also signifies “mouse” (that’s right; he’s “Mickey Rat” in Beijing), thus their zodiacal rat dodges some of the animal’s less savory associations, e.g., “I smell a rat;” “I don’t give a rat’s ***.” It simultaneously partakes of the positive P.R. accorded to the less grotty, more assiduous mice.