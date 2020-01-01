Re “Diverging Prescriptions” (Page One, Dec. 28): I completed my nurse practitioner training at Massachusetts General Hospital in 1974. At that time, we worked diligently with the Legislature to expand the Nurse Practice Act to allow NP’s to see patients independently. MGH has long had a tradition of working collaboratively as a team with NP/MD partnerships. There is well-documented evidence of the high quality of care provided by NPs. I was stunned to read Dr. Michelle Martin’s critique of NP’s.

It is indeed stunning to think that 45 years later we are continuing to debate the role of nurse practitioners. We certainly need to have more providers to meet the expanding demands on our health care system. In my experience patients are completely satisfied with their NP’s. I will leave the data analysis to the academic leaders since, we have many in the Boston area.