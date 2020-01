Re “This cafe will have a mission: Help homeless youth” (Business, Dec. 31): The Haven Project in Lynn has been serving homeless young adults for several years and now has a coffee shop, Land of A Thousand Hills. Breaking Grounds in Peabody trains persons with disabilities. Good for those Harvard students for creating the Breaktime Cafe — there’s plenty of need. But they are not original or pioneers. The Globe could acknowledge that they are part of an important trend.

Jo Sullivan