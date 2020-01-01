As CEO of Rhode Island’s Planned Parenthood from 1977 to 1987, I oversaw its pioneering outpatient abortion facility, which opened in 1976 three years after the Roe v Wade decision made abortion legal nationwide. I have long debated those for whom “the unborn” is the top priority, while I and others championed the humanity of the “already-born” woman in the abortion equation.

Too often, women facing an unintended pregnancy are lost in this war of words from legislatures and courts top-heavy with mostly white men making decisions that directly affect our daughters, granddaughters, and all who love them.

Opponents of reproductive freedom have prioritized the term “the unborn”— now used routinely in laws , political rhetoric, and by the anti-abortion lobby in all its forms. President Trump regularly invokes “the unborn” in speeches, and Vice President Pence boldly carries “The Unborn” banner.

We are pro-choice, but that label ignores the urgency of our cause. Fortunately a majority of Americans, according to many courts, and most lawmakers understand the need for women to control their own destinies. The Center for Reproductive Rights and others who monitor this issue have consistently reported the defeat of many proposed anti-abortion laws in many states since Roe was passed. So far, pro-choice advocates have managed to prevail and Roe v. Wade remains the law of the land.

But as Trump appoints record numbers of conservative federal judges across the country, the decisions in many courts may uphold local legislative initiatives such as the recent Indiana law upheld by the US Supreme Court mandating fetal cremation of burial post abortion. Laws prohibiting abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected had been declared unconstitutional in 2013, but in 2019 such laws were passed in Ohio, Georgia, and Missouri. The Gallup Poll finds that 60 percent of Americans oppose such laws, as reported by Gallup in its May 2019 reporting which overall concludes that the country’s support for reproductive freedom of choice has basically remained steady since Gallup started polling the issues almost 45 years ago. As more judicial appointments are made by the Trump administration, Roe may be eroded as restrictions at the state level persist.

Last year, the Rhode Island General Assembly joined Vermont, and New York, and Illinois in codifying Roe in those states. Still, today, the Center for Reproductive Rights lists nine states — Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas, Ohio, and Utah —that have laws awaiting court decisions restricting or eliminating abortions. The criminalization of abortions many have feared for decades could soon become reality.

The wolf has left Rhode Island’s door for now, but is knocking in those nine states waiting for court decisions. As the 2020 elections heat up, candidates may shamelessly campaign using “the unborn” as a political prop as “already-born” women voters beg for reproductive freedom. So as we prepare for the battles ahead, I remind all those who would deny women our Constitutional right that we are your “already-born” mothers, “already-born” wives, “already-born” sisters, lovers, grandmothers, and daughters — women you respect, love, and need.

We are women who have anguished over whether or not to go forward with or end a pregnancy.

We are women you know, standing beside you. Now we ask that you stand with us.

Mary Ann Sorrentino is a columnist. Follow her on Twitter at @Thatmaryann.