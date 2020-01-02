The best present I received for Christmas 1993 is as easy to recall as it was clearly identifiable under the tree. It was a big tube, and inside of it was a coil of luminous limited-edition posters, each printed on thick paper, and each the finest possible realization of the singular vision of one Vaughan Oliver, the visionary designer best known for his work creating album art for the British independent label 4AD, and who died last week at the age of 62.

I know we’re supposed to be looking ahead in the new year, but please, grant me just one last look back.

The tube — the second volume of posters collecting Oliver’s work at the peak of his career — was akin to what my teen brain might have looked like, had it been slid out of its skull and unfurled across a table. Somehow, the albums Oliver designed were all among my favorites — my car was cluttered with dusty cassette dubs and mixes of a large chunk of the 4AD catalog — and I’ve never doubted that the visual language he created to draw their disparate sounds into the same universe of color and collage was more than slightly responsible for this coincidence.

Oliver was, after all, responsible for the look of the entire discography of my favorite band at the time, the Pixies: from the creepy elegance of the daguerrotypical images on early releases like “Come On Pilgrim” and “Surfer Rosa” to the curious monkeys and vectors adorning “Doolittle” right on up to the eyeball-studded fleshscapes of “Trompe Le Monde.”

He was also the blurred vision behind my favorite releases from The Breeders — from the rubbed-eye spectral smears and budding stalks of “Pod,” to the elephants and arid typesetting of “Safari,” to the glossy, glassy, goo-strewn hearts of “Last Splash.” He could render the stark suburban punk noir that supercharged Throwing Muses’ “House Tornado" and limn the ballerina dream of Belly’s “Star.”

And while Oliver was an ocean away in London, his designs seemed to define the world around (and inside) me, extending from shelves at the local record shop to the posters that plastered my bedroom walls, informing not just a legion of designers who lifted his smudgy colors, tidily adventurous typography, and coolly evocative imagery, but also the entire sensibility that surrounded the music it sought to capture on paper.

The breadth of Oliver’s work seemed to embody the unstable spectrum of emotions of my adolescence spent between headphones — from the desolate bed that haunted the cover of Red House Painters’ “Down Colorful Hill" to the ecstatic abstractions streaking across the skies of Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas.” He created a continuum of bleakness to beauty that felt more like fine art than mere album cover.

Hearing about his passing — and thinking of the myriad ways he emerged in my life just through his designs — feels like a study in anachronisms. It’s hard to explain to someone even 10 years younger than me the strange significance that album covers had — the way they packaged not just the object of the record, but the experience of experiencing it.

It was a loss I first felt when the bins at my local Strawberries in the Searstown Mall were repurposed to accommodate the incoming longboxes that housed the then-ascendant media of CDs. You could feel the physicality of music starting to recede into ones and zeros, reduced to literal bits. The album, with its pictures in sound and its sound in pictures, was becoming more portable, and as CDs themselves were shed in favor of files, the physicality of the album started to feel wasteful, if not outright vestigial.

Columns far longer than this could be (and have been) written about what the liberation of music from the limits of physical media has done to our experience of it. And while technology has allowed us a “lossless” experience of music as we’ve drifted further into the streaming era, the same can’t be said of the visual and tactile dimensions of music that designers like Oliver raised into such emotionally and aesthetically complete experiences.

Of course, we haven’t entirely abandoned Oliver’s legacy (or escaped his shadow) — if anything, it’s almost like we’ve flipped the record and started over again. The year 2019 was the first in three decades that vinyl records outsold CDs; and while that $225 million or so is but a small fraction of what the streaming services brought in, it’s also a little indicator that the art of the album isn’t completely lost.

What might take a little longer to bring back is the sense of community that a designer like Oliver was able to create, just by imagining what his favorite music might look like. In an era when finding your people was as hard as finding yourself, Oliver found a way around the distance between us: He let us dream the same dream.

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.