“Happy New Year,” wrote Wahlberg on the receipt, next to a smiley face. “2020 Tip Challenge.”

The “Blue Bloods” star and Dorchester native left a $2,020 tip on a $78.46 bill on the first day of the new decade. After eating at an IHOP in Illinois, the actor added some extra gravy for his waitress, Bethany.

It seems Donnie Wahlberg is already racking up some good karma this year.

Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, tweeted a photo of the receipt in a post that has amassed almost 9,000 likes.

Social media followers praised Wahlberg’s gesture.

“What a heart of gold and what a great way to kick off 2020,” @megspptc tweeted in reply.

“Probably put the biggest smile on her face,” wrote @MicheleKastler.

The hashtag “2020 Tip Challenge” started circulating when a Michigan waitress received the same massive tip days before the ball dropped. Danielle Frizoli, server at Thunder Bay River Restaurant, was tipped $2,020 on a $23 charge.

Donnie Wahlberg is no stranger to big tips.

In 2017, he left a $2,000 tip at a Waffle House in Charlotte, NC. Four months later, the actor dropped a $1,000 for the waitress, cook, and server at another Waffle House location in Indianapolis.

Wahlberg, 50, is best known as a founding member of ’80s boy band New Kids on the Block and his long career on a variety of TV series. Alongside brothers Mark and Paul Wahlberg, the actor launched the Wahlburgers chain, which now serves up burgers across the country, as well as London and Toronto.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.