If nothing else, this allows me to talk about Chris Cooper, which, honestly, we don’t do nearly enough. Over the holidays, I paid return visits with my family to two movies in which the actor features prominently. What’s remarkable is that these characters couldn’t be more different — the soul of kindness that is the aging Mr. Laurence in “ Little Women ” and the sleazy, repentant bad dad of “ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood ." Yet Cooper appears to do little to signal those differences. The same narrow eyes that see everything; the same rheumy, lived-in voice; a simplicity of gesture that seems instinctive but hard won — these are hallmarks of his acting, from his debut in John Sayles’s “Matewan” (1987) to his Oscar-winning orchid thief in “Adaptation” (2002) to a rare lead role like “ Breach ” (2007), where his character, a Russian mole in the FBI, remains an enigma to the end.

Since we have just handed 2019 its hat and given it a swift kick out the door, I thought I’d fill this space with one final movie list. Well, not a list, but an impromptu awards ceremony for the film performances I’ve felt were both notable and overlooked last year.

Cooper lives locally; I’ve met him a few times — hi, Chris — and he’s so self-effacing in person, at least in a public setting, that you might not notice he’s even there. Maybe an actor, a good one, only comes alive when he puts on another person’s skin. Maybe he’s watching us all and taking notes. Maybe he’s just shy. But his two 2019 roles served as a welcome reminder of how much emotional complexity Cooper can put across in a scene and how eerily easy he makes it look. For that he gets the Palme D’Burr for Most Undervalued Performance(s) of the year.

Here are the other awards for acting jobs that should be nominated for something and probably won’t be, and, yes, I’m making these up as I go along.

Best Performance by a Preternaturally Mature Child Julia Butters, who as a world-weary young actress in “Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood” heists a scene right out from under Leonardo DiCaprio.

Lupita Nyong'o in "Us." Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures via AP

Most Hair-Raising Metaphorical Double Performance of the Year Lupita Nyong’o in “Us,” as the domestic/demonic doppelganger Adelaide Wilson and Red, the latter a creaky-voiced vision of vengeance. If this hadn’t come out last March, Nyong’o would have Vegas-level Oscar odds right now.

Tracy Letts in "Ford v. Ferrari." Merrick Morton/Associated Press

Most Brilliantly Funny Crying Scene Tracy Letts as macho Henry Ford II in “Ford v Ferrari,” being taken for a little spin around the track by Matt Damon’s Carroll Shelby and being reduced to sobs of terror and joy.

Mary Kay Place in "Diane." Courtesy of IFC Films

Best Actress in a Movie You Almost Certainly Didn’t See A rare three-way tie among Mary Kay Place as the shopworn small-town saint of “Diane,” Elisabeth Moss as a detestable rock star who tries to recover her soul in “Her Smell,” and Tessa Thompson as a woman trying to escape her opioid-flattened heartland town in “Little Woods.”

Paul Walter Hauser in "Richard Jewell." Claire Folger/Associated Press

Best Performance by a Character Actor Granted a Deserved Lead Paul Walter Hauser in “Richard Jewell,” in which an actor usually relegated to dumb-hick parts (“I, Tonya”) plays a man mistaken for a dangerous hick and deepens the role with nuance and empathy.

Taylor Russell in "Waves." Courtesy of A24/Associated Press

Best Breakout Performance by an Actress, Youth Division Taylor Russell, heartbreakingly real as the younger sister who dominates and heals the second half of Trey Shults’s “Waves.”

Octavia Spencer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Naomi Watts, in "Luce." Courtesy NEON

Best Breakout Performances by an Actor, Youth Division Kelvin Harrison Jr., both as Russell’s tragic brother in the first half of “Waves” and as the title character of “Luce,” an adopted child soldier turned ambiguous American high schooler.

Jodie Turner-Smith in "Queen & Slim." Andre D. Wagner/Universal Pictures

Best Breakout Performance by an Actress, Adult Division Jodie Turner-Smith in the criminally underseen “Queen & Slim,” a film released so late in the year and with such little fanfare that I plumb forgot to put it in my best-of roundup. As an upright black woman on the run in white America, Turner-Smith registers with sorrow, smarts, and the charisma of an instant star.

Alan Alda in "Marriage Story." Wilson Webb/Handout

Best Performance by a Beloved Alter Kocker Alan Alda as a man’s worst choice for a divorce attorney in “Marriage Story” — a pensioned-off nice guy in an office that hasn’t been dusted since 1982. If you really want to know how his interrupted joke about the hairdresser ends, it’s easy to find online.

Jo Yeo-jeong in "Parasite." Neon/CJ Entertainment/Neon/CJ Entertainment

Best Scene-Stealer in an Ostensible Ensemble Project Jo Yeo-jeong as the naïve, privileged wife and mother of the wealthy Park clan in Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite.” “She’s a bit simple,” someone says of Yeon-kyo, and, indeed, almost touchingly so — until you realize the film’s title possibly applies to her more than anyone.

Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh in "Little Women." Wilson Webb/Columbia Pictures

Best Outright Theft of a Movie Florence Pugh as Amy March in “Little Women.” Wait, isn’t this movie supposed to be about her sister Jo? It is, and Saoirse Ronan is excellent, but Pugh brings an exuberance and ardor to the petulant youngest March that burns through the screen.

George MacKay in "1917." Photo Credit: François Duhamel/Associated Press

Most Performance by an Actor or Actress in 2019 George McKay, who as the World War I soldier tasked with carrying a crucial message through enemy territory in the single-take “1917” is never not onscreen and who bears the film’s load with emotionally powerful exhaustion and gravitas. (Opens in Boston Jan. 10.)

Lakeith Stanfield in "Uncut Gems." Julia Cervantes/Associated Press

Best All-Around Utility Player Lakeith Stanfield, who makes more movies per year than seems humanly possible and who is a reliable quantity whether he’s playing a by-the-book police lieutenant in “Knives Out” or Adam Sandler’s stressed-out, streetwise junior partner in “Uncut Gems.” Next year he’ll play a romantic lead in “The Photograph” and costar with Daniel Kaluuya in a biopic of murdered black activist Fred Hampton. Like Chris Cooper, Stanfield’s one of those sure-bet performers who never stops giving — and never lets on how it’s done.





