By now, you’re already a couple days clear of your hangover, and a couple days deep into your resolutions. And if neither of those are quite true yet, it’s still early enough in the year that you don’t have to feel too bad. Admittedly, this newsletter has limited powers when it comes to getting you into the gym and onto the elliptical — besides, that’s why you’re paying Derek $75 an hour — but it can absolutely help with that other resolution of yours: getting out there and doing stuff (as there is so very much to do).

You’ll be happy to know that if this is indeed your first official OK Fine I’m Being Social Now weekend, your timing couldn’t be better. By the looks of it, 2020 is not just here to look cute (show me a cuter numeral, I’ll wait), it came to get down.

KILLER OUTFIT: For fans of fashion that truly slays — and for connoisseurs of nichey art-house flicks that swerve between horror, mystery, noir, and a bad trip — you might consider starting your year with “In Fabric," the latest from director Peter Strickland (“Berberian Sound Studio”). Globe film critic Ty Burr sews 2½ stars onto this “deliriously weird tale of a homicidal dress” calling it a “bespoke horror” that “has no interest in realism but instead amps up an atmosphere of deadpan Kafkaesque dread, shot through with jolts of black humor." The “always excellent” Marianne Jean-Baptiste makes a perfect fit as a downtrodden bank clerk who gets tragically wrapped up in its phantom threads. That’s screening Friday through Sunday at the Brattle. Tickets here.

SORE SUBJECT: I can see the e-mails now: “Really? You want me to spend two hours of my first weekend of the year listening to [checks notes] Steve Bannon? What’s next, the orthodontist?” Look: I know! Don’t look at me like that. It’s not what I expected to do, either. Think of it more as going to see Errol Morris, whose new documentary (on Bannon) “American Dharma" screens Friday through Sunday at the Brattle (after a screening here last year at Harvard Film Archive). Mr. Burr shared my trepidations about this recommendation, but nevertheless, he persisted and gives it three stars. “It proves to be repellent yet provocative viewing,” he writes. “An interview with the Devil in which the Devil is sure he has the upper hand, even when he doesn’t.” Will there be killer dresses? I sure hope not. Tickets here.

Hubens “Bobby” Cius and Kadahj Bennett in "Pass Over." Nile Scott Studios

ON THE CORNER: Starting Friday at the BCA, you can catch the SpeakEasy Stage Company and Front Porch Arts Collective presentation of “Pass Over," Antoinette Nwandu’s reimagining of Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot,” centered on “Moses and Kitch, young black men at that pivotal moment between boyhood and manhood,” and anchored by the Book of Exodus. It’s a new take on a classic existential crisis, with a bold vision of a new Promised Land — and, of course, an ominous stranger in the distance. The Lortel Award-winning play (directed here by Monica White Ndounou) opens Friday and runs through the weekend. Find tickets here.

FLEETING NATURE: Photographer and Massachusetts College of Art and Design professor Laura McPhee “nearly overpowers” Carroll and Sons with “Desert Chronicle” her new exhibition of massive landscapes, all shot with her large-scale box camera, and all shot through with a sense of the rising threat of climate change to the natural world. “The mountains abide. McPhee captures the speed of light against their constancy and breadth,” writes Globe art contributor Cate McQuaid. “In contrast, we are brief and minuscule. Smaller than a beetle in a lodgepole pine, and just as deadly.” The show’s up through Feb. 1. Find more info here.

RHYTHM KING: If you’re trying to set 2020 to an entirely different beat, kick off the year with the legendary jazz drummer Louis Hayes, who rolls into Scullers on Saturday night to play a “Serenade for Horace" — Silver, that is, the renowned hard-bop bandleader whose quintet Hayes joined at age 18. He went on to play with Coltrane, Monk, Rollins, Montgomery, Benson, and Shankar to name a few. This is a one-time thing, so don’t miss a beat: Grab tickets here.

IMPROPER BOSTONIANS: If you’re looking for something both saucy and educational, first of all, that’s oddly specific and vague at the same time, and secondly, you’re in luck because Melanie Cox’s “Follies for Boston” is at the BCA’s Plaza Theatre through the weekend! Historically rigorous and highly ribald, this interactive Boston She Party production recasts great moments in herstory through jazzy pop song mash-ups (performed by The Midnight Riders), modern dance, and a healthy serving of nerve, verve, and sass. You will not find a spicier take on the Stamp Act of 1765, and that’s a Weekender guarantee. Find tickets here.

ORCHESTRAL MANEUVERS: It’s a fine first weekend for classical fans — and a great time for tentative listeners to get in on a new season — as the BSO comes home to Symphony Hall on Friday afternoon and Saturday evening with a program of Beethoven (celebrating his sestercentennial this year, you know) and Tchaikovsky. Guest conductor Marcelo Lehninger leads the way with Spanish pianist Javier Perianes handling Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 (his final concerto). Find tickets here. And if you’d like to catch some current and former BSO players in the wild, the Boston Artists Ensemble will open their season in Salem on Friday and in Brookline on Sunday, playing a pair of late-masterpiece string quartets by Mozart. Find tickets for those shows here.

IN CROWD: I just recently saw comedian Chris Fleming — now known far and wide across YouTube for his characters (see: “Gayle”) and sui generis songwriting style (see: “I’m Afraid to Talk to Men”). He was on the other side of the glass at a natural wine bar in Somerville that was too crowded for me to enter. It was raining and I just sort of stood there getting rained on and noticing it was Chris Fleming. He seemed to be really enjoying himself, being all dry and inside and surrounded by friends and natural wines. I didn’t find it that funny at all, if I’m being honest. But I’m told that in the context of a comedy show, of which he has two this Saturday at the Wilbur, it’s a whole different experience and that he’s really quite funny and that I should probably let go and stop talking about it. In any case, the first show is sold out; so get tickets here lest ye get wine barred.

Ricky Gervais hosts the Golden Globes. Paul Drinkwater

OR STAY IN: I would call the Golden Globes a dry run for the Oscars if any of the attendees weren’t sloppy drunk, but if the attendees weren’t sloppy drunk we wouldn’t be watching the thing. The 77th round arrives Sunday night at 8 p.m. on NBC, hosted by reactionary thinkpiece generator Ricky Gervais.

Those still smarting from the loss of “Broad City," Comedy Central’s 21st-century answer to “Laverne & Shirley,” can salve the rash a little with “Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning,” a stand-up set from the series costar and co-creator, available Friday on Amazon.

Oh, and Ty made a list of the 50 best films of the decade. So you could certainly start working your way through those even though “Under the Skin” deserved better than #10 COME ON.

Or, here’s a great idea, go hit Skippy White’s before it closes this month and spend the weekend at home listening to stacks of incredible R&B, gospel, blues, and jazz 45s before there’s quite literally nowhere to find them around here. (Thanks for everything, Skippy!)

And that, Weekenders of Year 2020, is all I’ve got on the to-do list this time around. However you spend this first weekend of the year, continue to be merry, resolve to be kind, and make it one you’ll miss come Monday. See you next time!





Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.