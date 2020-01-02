MUSIQ SOULCHILD The Philadelphia-born singer, songwriter, and producer’s 2017 double album “Feel the Real” matches its luscious grooves with incisive social commentary. This year, he’s lent his voice to songs by hip-hop artists Lil Kim and Papoose, as well as soul whisperer Kehlani’s mixtape “While We Wait.” Dec. 29, 5 and 8 p.m.; Dec. 30, 6:30 and 10 p.m. $45 and up. City Winery, Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

LAURA STEVENSON “The Big Freeze,” the latest album from this Long Island singer-songwriter, is stark and raw, its careful orchestrations (some French horn here, a bit of cello there) heightening the emotional excavations of its lyrics. She opens for the nu-Americana outfit The Felice Brothers. Jan. 2, 8 p.m. $22 and up. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, www.sinclaircambridge.com

MINIBEAST Mission of Burma’s Peter Prescott leads this Providence trio through noisy grooves that simultaneously conjure Krautrock, free jazz, noise rock, and shout-studded, razor-wire punk. Jan. 4, 8:30 p.m. $10. Great Scott. 617- 566-9014, www.greatscottboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

WARD HAYDEN AND THE OUTLIERS Hayden and company may have changed their name, but they’ve continued their tradition of thematic shows to mark the advent of the new year. For 2020, it’s “Mama, Trains, Trucks, and Prison”; sounds like the perfect country song. Jan. 1, 7:30 p.m. (earlier shows are sold out). $20. Lizard Lounge, Cambridge. 800-838-3006, www.brownpapertickets.com\

ALISA AMADOR This singer-songwriter, the daughter of Sol Y Canto’s Rosi and Brian Amador, is making her debut as a headliner at Passim, and making quite a splash in doing so; the venue has added second and third shows due to the demand. Jan. 1-2, 8 p.m. (Jan. 3 is sold out). $15. Club Passim, Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

SOMERVILLE SONGWRITER SESSIONS Boston-area artists Molly Pinto Madigan and Mark Bishop Evans will join host Kirsten Manville as this ongoing series kicks off its new year. Each of the three will do a solo set, and then join in a round-robin song swap. Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m. $10. Arts at the Armory, Somerville. 617-718-2191, https://artsatthearmory.org

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

BERT SEAGER NEW QUARTET The soulful and elegant pianist and composer helms his latest band, featuring tenor saxophonist Rick Dimuzio, bassist James Heazlewood-Dale, and drummer Dor Herskovits. Jan 1, 7 p.m. $10. Lily Pad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

LOUIS HAYES: SERENADE FOR HORACE Emerging as part of a 1950′s Detroit jazz contingent with the likes of Yusef Lateef, Kenny Burrell, and Doug Watkins, Hayes found himself at 18 manning the drum chair in New York with hard bop maestro Horace Silver’s Quintet. Since then, he’s played with everyone from Cannonball Adderley to McCoy Tyner. For this gig, he pays tribute to Silver, the great pianist, composer, and bandleader. Jan 4, 8 p.m. $30-$55. Scullers. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

HEIDI NIRK BAND The saucy and sassy vocalist has been making waves in the Ocean State, with a band featuring some of the region’s finest players: Richard “Lil’ Cousin” Calitri (harmonica/backing vocals), Rob Nelson (lead guitar), Charlie Huntington (keyboards), Paul Tomasello (bass guitar), and Jack Matthews (drums). Jan 4, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

BOSTON BAROQUE Ring in the New Year, or celebrate the first day of 2020, with this Boston Baroque tradition featuring sparkly Baroque favorites and champagne and chocolates at intermission. Soprano Maggie Finnegan joins the orchestra for Vivaldi’s “Nulla in mundo pax sincera." Dec. 31, 8 p.m.; January 1, 3 p.m. Sanders Theatre, Cambridge. (617) 987-8600, www.baroque.boston

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The BSO returns to Symphony Hall with guest conductor Marcelo Lehninger on the podium, welcoming 2020 with a program of Beethoven and Tchaikovsky featuring Spanish pianist Javier Perianes. Jan 2-4. Symphony Hall. 888-266-1200, www.bso.org

BOSTON ARTISTS ENSEMBLE This local group, including multiple current or former BSO players, opens the year with string quintets by Mozart: the brooding Quintet in G Minor, K. 516, is followed up by the jubilant Quintet in E-flat, K. 614. Jan. 3, Salem; Jan 5, Brookline. 617-964-6553, www.bostonartistsensemble.org

ZOË MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS A charming and unapologetically old-fashioned holiday musical that features knockout production numbers built around Berlin’s “Blue Skies’’ and “I Love a Piano.’’ Based on the 1954 film that starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen, it’s about a song-and-dance team (played by David Elder and the rubber-faced Jeremy Benton) who become enamored of a sister act (portrayed by Kerry Conte and the vibrant Kelly Sheehan). The four of them decide to put on a Christmas Eve show at a Vermont inn to help out a retired general (Conrad John Schuck). Lorna Luft is a treat as the inn’s receptionist, especially during her solo rendition of “Let Me Sing and I’m Happy.’’ Directed and choreographed by Randy Skinner. Through Dec. 29. Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston. 800-982-2787, www.bochcenter.org

THE CHRISTMAS REVELS: AN AMERICAN CELEBRATION OF THE WINTER SOLSTICE A 100-member ensemble performs in this year’s edition, which is set in the heartland of America in the 1930s. Feeling lost, a man encounters a mysterious radio announcer who encourages him to take a road trip in search of what is missing from his life. That trip enables the man to explore — and the audience to hear — performances of cultural riches that include bluegrass, gospel songs, brass bands, and shape-note hymns. Also featured, of course, are indispensable Revels staples like a rendition of Susan Cooper’s poem “The Shortest Day,’’ the Sussex Mummers’ Carol, and the signature Revels piece, “Lord of the Dance.’’ Written and directed by Patrick Swanson. Music direction by Megan Henderson. Through Dec. 29. At Sanders Theatre, Cambridge. 617-496-2222, www.revels.org

BLUE MAN GROUP As is their custom at this time of year, Blue Man Group has incorporated some seasonal elements into their long-running show, including holiday tunes played by the Blue Men on their idiosyncratic musical instruments. In addition, matinees have been added as part of an expanded performance schedule for the holidays, culminating in four performances (day and night) on New Year’s Eve. Charles Playhouse, Boston. 800-BLUEMAN, www.blueman.com

DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS WORLDS OF ENCHANTMENT Ice-skating performers depict popular animated characters from Disney and Pixar films as they embark on adventures, race each other home, and learn lessons about love and self-worth. On hand are Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Kristoff from “Frozen’’; Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang from “Toy Story’’; Ariel from “The Little Mermaid’’; and Lightning McQueen and Mater from “Cars.’’ Directed by Patty Vincent, with choreography by Sarah Kawahara and Cindy Stuart. Through Dec. 29. Production by Feld Entertainment. Agganis Arena at Boston University. www.DisneyOnIce.com

DON AUCOIN

Dance

FOLLIES FOR BOSTON If you haven’t had your fill of the season’s existential dilemma -- naughty or nice? -- this new original show promises a little of both. Created by Melanie Cox, the interactive Boston She Party production showcases “strong and saucy” female characters in jazzy reinvented pop numbers and steamy historical mash-ups, with live music by The Midnight Riders. Dec. 31-Jan. 5, $49-$65. Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Theatre. 617-426-5000, www.bcaonline.org

POP UP PERFORMANCE PARTY The Dance Complex caps off its Winter Wonder Dance Festival 2019 performance facet with this reception and wide ranging showcase of new works created during the week’s flurry of classes and workshops. Choreographers include Peter DiMuro, Yosi Karahashi, Christina Harrington, and Jean Appolon, among others, and David Parker (The Bang Group) presents something for the eclectic men of New York company 10 Hairy Legs. Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $10-$100. Dance Complex, Cambridge. 617-547-9363, www.dancecomplex.org

FIRST NIGHT BOSTON 2020 While this First Night go-round doesn’t seem to offer as much dance as in years past, the ever-dependable Chu Ling Dance Academy will be presenting a mid-day performance that showcases the beauty of Chinese culture through the intricacy, energy, and color of traditional Chinese folk dances. Dec. 31, noon, Free. Copley Place Mall. www.firstnightboston.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

AMERICA TRANSFORMED: MAPPING THE 19TH CENTURY: HOMESTEADS TO MODERN CITIES The second part of this year-long exhibition about westward expansion’s dramatic and sometimes violent changes to the land and its inhabitants examines the U.S. government’s impact in the latter half of the 19th century, through the Homestead Act, the transcontinental railroad, and the Emancipation Proclamation. Through May 10. Norman B. Leventhal Map & Education Center, Boston Public Library, 700 Boylston St., 617-859-2387, www.leventhalmap.org/exhibitions/

CLARA WAINWRIGHT QUILTS The 83-year-old quiltmaker has been a force in Boston art and social justice circles for decades. She preaches the gospel of textile art, working with community groups such as Raising Our Children’s Children and Hospice of the North Shore, helping people tell their stories with needles and thread. Through Jan. 18. Mayor’s Gallery and fifth floor balcony, Boston City Hall, 1 City Hall Square. 617-635-4445, www.boston.gov/arts-and-culture/city-hall-galleries

PASSAGE: A SPACE BETWEEN TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH: NEW WORKS BY ANTHONY YOUNG In older work, Young used bleach and gunpowder to render men who died due to incarceration or police violence. Newer mixed-media works feature layered depictions of African-Americans from borrowed collectibles, historical photos, film, and literature. They contemplate living in a black body and the cultural construction of black identity. Through Feb. 2. A R E A, 460 Harrison Ave. www.area.gallery

CATE McQUAID

Museums

IN THE COMPANY OF ARTISTS: 25 YEARS OF ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE The Gardner’s homey confines — if you were a multi-millionaire, I suppose, with a penchant for Venetian baroque architecture — have always made it something of an outsize house museum, which, for its namesake, it quite literally was. So it seems only natural that the museum have a robust and longstanding artist-in-residence program, which this look-back celebrates for the fertile — and often surprising — pleasure it’s been. Through Jan. 20. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.isgm.org

RAGNAR KJARTANSSON: SCENES FROM WESTERN CULTURE “Scenes from Western Culture" is a dryly cynical near-satire about the mixed-up priorities of post-apex Western capitalism: fine dining, speedboating, sex in a condo so sterile (or “modern,” as the marketing pamphlet might prefer) you’d be tempted to perform surgery there. “Scenes From Western Culture” may lack the heart of “The Visitors,” Kjartansson’s heartstring-tugger about friendship and loss, but that may be by design: Kjartansson based his films on French Rococo painter Jean-Antoine Watteau’s pastoral scenes of 18th-century nouveaux riches. Plus ça change. Through March 1. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, www.portlandmuseum.org

AFROCOSMOLOGIES: AMERICAN REFLECTIONS This show explores spirituality and its role in African-American culture from the late 19th century to the present. Together, the works form “a continuing body of beliefs — a cosmology — that incorporates the centrality of nature, ritual, and relationships between the human and the divine.” Through Jan. 20. Wadsworth Atheneum, 600 Main St., Hartford, Conn. 860-278-2670, www.thewadsworth.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

100 FIRST JOKES Angela Sawyer hosts this ImprovBoston tradition, two shows of local comedians telling jokes they’ve never told before to ring in the New Year with fresh comedy. Jan. 1, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $10. ImprovBoston, 40 Prospect St., Cambridge. 617-576-1253, www.improvboston.com

DAN CROHN AT THE GAS On the new album “Best of Boston Comedy: Vol 1,” Crohn notes the trend of people taking Uber rides to the emergency room to save money if their insurance doesn’t cover an ambulance. But there are other advantages. “Sirens blaring or my Spotify playlist syncing?” he says. Jan. 3, 7 p.m. $10-$12. Great Scott, 1222 Commonwealth Ave., Allston. 617-566-9014, www.greatscottboston.com

CHRIS FLEMING He was wonderfully strange from his early days doing bird mating dances in Boston clubs, and he hasn’t lost his anarchic sense of lunacy (search “My Dad and My Soccer Coach” or “Gigi the Christmas Snake” on YouTube). First show was sold out at press time. Jan. 4, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $40. Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St., Boston. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

ZOO YEAR’S EVE Children and adults alike can celebrate the New Year surrounded by light displays, reindeer, and ice sculptures. While this event is a holiday tradition, this year marks the opening of the Brick Safari, where participants can journey through the event and look for life-size animal sculptures made from Lego bricks. Dec. 31, 4 to 5 p.m., $8 to $12, Stone Zoo, 149 Pond St., Stoneham. zoonewengland.org

DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR Local drag queens will read children’s books to attendees at this library event. The event encourages children to express themselves and find positive role models. Jan. 4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Free. Fields Corner Branch of the Boston Public Library, 1520 Dorchester St., Dorchester. facebook.com

THREE KINGS DAY PARRANDA AND CELEBRATION Come learn about and celebrate Three Kings Day with the Hyde Park Task Force this holiday season. Attendees can make crafts, read books, and sing Latin American songs to ring in the holiday. Each child at the event will receive a free book. Jan. 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Free. Connelly Branch of the Boston Public Library, 433 Centre St., Jamaica Plain. facebook.com

GRACE GRIFFIN

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Jan. 30 Tori Kelly at House of Blues houseofblues.com

Jan. 31 Miniature Tigers at Brighton Music Hall eventticketscenter.com

Feb. 1 Cold War Kids at House of Blues Boston livenation.com

Feb. 4 Amber Liu at Paradise Rock Club ticketliquidator.com

Feb. 5 Poppy at Brighton Music Hall musichallbrighton.com

Feb. 8 Earthgang at Royale royaleboston.com

Feb. 10 Tove Lo at House of Blues Boston houseofblues.com

Feb. 17 Hayley Kiyoko at House of Blues Boston houseofblues.com

GRACE GRIFFIN



