Have the holidays left you weeping? Do you need something uplifting to offset your credit card debt, shattered Yuletide romance, or failed high school reunion?

Consider this: Comedian Wayne Brady performs at Encore Boston Harbor (1 Broadway, Everett) on Jan. 19. It’s the resort’s first-ever comedy show.

Brady’s currently starring as Aaron Burr in the award-winning “Hamilton” in Chicago, but you probably know him from ABC’s “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” He’s also appeared on hit TV shows such as “30 Rock” and “Everyone Loves Chris.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45. Buy them at encorebostonharbor.com/experiences/wayne-brady.

