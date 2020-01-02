Calling all Parrot Heads.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will bring the chill vibe of Margaritaville to the Xfinity Center for one night this summer.

Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020 rolls into Mansfield on Aug. 8, according to Live Nation. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.