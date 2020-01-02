There are trainers who make you sweat and massage therapists to ease the pain after particularly intense workouts. How about something in between? StretchLab offers one-on-one assisted stretching, making what was once a chore a bit more fun and a lot more effective. So called flexologists (StretchLab requires instructors to go through its proprietary Flexologist Training Program) guide clients through individualized series of stretches to help increase mobility and flexibility and decrease aches and pains. You may even stand a tad taller. StretchLab, Linden Square, Wellesley, 339-217-0217, stretchlab.com