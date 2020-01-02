The seller, Sean Kiernan , a Tennessee horse farm owner, says he is not worried that the bid will be too low. He figures the price could approach $5 million. Certainly, he adds, the car will sell for more than the $3,500 his father, Bob , paid for it in 1974.

Bravely, its owner is offering the rusty, dented, largely unrestored car "without reserve," which means it will sell to the highest bidder — however low that bid is.

Steve McQueen piloted it in the movie “Bullitt,” and for the next 50 years it was mostly a ghost. Now it’s heading to auction, and the speedy dark-green 1968 Ford Mustang fastback is expected to break records when it crosses the block next week at a Mecum event in Florida.

It took only 10 minutes of screen time — the length of Hollywood's most acclaimed movie car chase — for the Mustang (official color: Highland Green) to achieve immortality. McQueen himself raced it through the streets of San Francisco in pursuit of ill-fated evildoers in a black 1968 Dodge Charger.

As its cinematic legend has grown over the years, it has become perhaps the most iconic Mustang ever, out of more than 10 million sold since the model’s debut in 1964.

Cars from America’s so-called muscle car era are right in Mecum’s wheelhouse. Mecum set a record in 2019 for sales of Mustang-based cars when it notched a $2.2 million sale for a 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake.

The auction, Jan. 10, will be televised on NBCSN, which is likely to result in even greater interest.

Kiernan’s decision to offer the car in a no-reserve sale is highly unusual; historically significant cars typically might be offered with a reserve, or a minimum price the seller might accept. If the bidding did not meet the reserve price, the owner would retain the car.

Mecum’s founder and president, Dana Mecum, estimates the Bullitt Mustang will sell for at least $3 million. McKeel Hagerty, chief executive classic-car insurer Hagerty, predicted something closer to $4 million.

McQueen-owned or -driven cars have a history of fetching premiums. A 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB by Scaglietti that he owned sold for $10.175 million in 2014. In 2015, Mecum sold McQueen’s 1976 Porsche 930 Turbo for $1.95 million — a good five times the value of a typical Porsche Turbo.