Fans of the John Krasinski horror blockbuster “A Quiet Place” seem to be rather eager for the sequel.

Paramount released a full trailer for “A Quiet Place Part II” on Jan. 1, and the heart-stopping clip had racked up 6.8 million views on YouTube by Thursday morning.

Though Krasinski won’t star in the sequel (the Newton North grad wrote and directed the new movie), Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe are all back and on the run from the terrifying creatures that hunt by sound.