My friend Elisabeth and I are in the backwaters of Kerala, a state on the southwest coast of India known for its spices and vast system of interconnected waterways. We have come for a wedding in Delhi, but our first destination is the port city of Kochi, also known as Cochin, distinguished by British, Dutch, and Portuguese influences, as well as a once-thriving Jewish population.

KERALA, India — The only sounds I hear are goats bleating on the shore and the occasional bird screeching overhead. Lush greenery glides by as our boatman dips his bamboo pole in the shallow water and walks along the edge of the low wooden country boat, propelling us through narrow, overgrown canals by pushing off the hard mud at the bottom.

Advertisement

To experience the backwaters, we booked a half-day trip on a small wooden country boat led by Peter Thomas, a former journalist at the Kerala Times who has been guiding Salmon Tours’ “silent” backwater journeys for 24 years. Many larger, motorized houseboats make trips through the warren of canals and rivers, offering meals and lodging, but we decided a private trip sounded more appealing.

Out on the water, we see a farmer raking his land, wearing only a mundu, a piece of cloth tied around his waist, and no shoes. Peter knows him, and we get out to meet him and pick a few string beans and ash gourds and okra. The farmer is recovering from massive floods the year before that destroyed his banana trees and turmeric and ginger plants, Peter tells us. The waters are rising, and flooding has become more frequent as the climate changes. The government has started restricting construction close to shore, Peter said, and has destroyed several buildings at the water’s edge. Several high-rises in Kochi are set to be imploded in January.

Advertisement

A scene from the writer's backwater boat trip in India. Katie Johnston/Globe staff

Back on the water, the boatman steers us under a coconut tree and knocks down two coconuts, hacking them in half with a machete so we can drink the slightly sweet, milky water inside. Leafy cassava plants, the roots of which are harvested for tapioca, grow lush on the banks.

Besides providing dire insights into the changing climate, Peter, who is slight with glasses and thinning hair, is fond of relaying bits of information that to us seem unbelievable — including faraway pictures of what he swears are seals living in these warm, shallow waters.

At lunchtime, we pull up to a small village and sit in plastic chairs while a woman cooks over an open fire inside the house behind us. On the porch, a TV station is reporting on the big story of the week: a local woman who was arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband and is under investigation for five other family members’ deaths over a 14-year period. This kind of violence is unusual in the region, Peter says, who prefers to tout the fact that the population is 100 percent literate and malaria-free, and known for its religious harmony.

Lunch is served outside, on an old country boat resting under a tree, with banana leaves as plates. There’s puttum, a mixture of ground rice and coconut; vegetable curry; and grilled fish caught that morning. Everything is delicious. Kerala is known for the spices grown here that put it at the center of the ancient spice trade — pepper, cardamom, curry leaves, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, cloves, tamarind — and as far as I’m concerned, the more of all of those things, the better.

Advertisement

Peter shows us how to eat with our hands, mixing the puttum with the curry and using our thumbs to push the food into our mouths. Dessert is bananas mashed with puttum and crunchy bits of papadum flatbread. It turns out to be one of the most delicious meals of the whole trip, and there were a lot of delicious meals.

Tiny ants crawl over the boat as we eat, stealing bits of puttum, and chickens squawk behind us. Two children come by, shyly saying hello in English.

To experience the backwaters, we booked a half-day trip on a small wooden country boat led by Peter Thomas, a former journalist at the Kerala Times. Katie Johnston/Globe staff

After lunch, we drink sweet spiced tea and watch a woman make rope from a coconut husk, working the fibers into fine strands and braiding it between two spindles. A local society pays the village women for the rope, which is used to make rugs, Peter tells us, and provides the women with a small pension.

It’s unclear how long these tours can go on. This village and other parts of Kerala are expected to be underwater within 25 years, Peter says.

Back at our hotel, we try to extend the relaxing backwater vibe with Ayurvedic massages, which incorporate herbal oils and are meant to balance our chakras and help with circulation. It is a massage unlike any other I’ve had — starting with disrobing in front of a smiling woman in a royal blue sari, who promptly reaches around me from behind and wraps a toilet-paper-like thong around my nether regions.

Advertisement

I start off sitting in a chair while she vigorously massages my head and back with oil, then move to a table for more oil and more vigorous rubbing, this time in long, diagonal swipes across the length of my body, from right leg to left shoulder, and vice versa. When she reaches my feet or the base of my skull, she snaps her fingers off me sharply to release “sickness,” she said.

No body part is left behind.

It’s not what you’d call a relaxing massage — more of an aggressive rub that almost burns — but it makes sense somehow.

After about an hour, the smiling woman directs me to sit inside a wooden steam box, and closes the lid so just my head is sticking out. “Boil. Cook,” she says, laughing, as the steam wraps around my pummeled, oil-slicked body.

Another boat on the local waterways. Katie Johnston/Globe staff

I find Elisabeth back in our room, looking a little stunned. Apparently, after her rub and steam, her massage therapist took her into the shower and washed her from head to toe. Thankfully mine was not quite that thorough.

Our hotel, Brunton Boatyard, is a luxurious oasis located on the site of an old boatyard where the staff places flowered garlands around the necks of arriving guests. The rooms — with high wooden ceilings, terracotta floors, and teak wood furniture — ring a grassy courtyard with trees. We take advantage of free yoga and cooking demonstrations offered in the open-air corridor surrounding the courtyard.

Advertisement

The hotel prides itself on its ecologically friendly practices, including purifying rainwater for drinking and delivering two glass bottles of it to our room every day. The trashcan liners are made from newspapers; shampoo, soap, and lotion are supplied in tiny clay pots.

We spend several relaxing afternoons by the pool, where we meet a woman — who works for Target in Bangalore — and her adorable daughters and their Barbies. We take a complimentary sunset cruise around the harbor, where we get an up-close look at the elaborate Chinese fishing nets fixed on the docks. We get up early to do yoga in the courtyard with a couple from London.

It is a lovely place, aside from being jolted awake in the middle of the night by giant cargo ships blasting their horns as they approach the container terminal across the harbor. But as with other hotels we stay in, it feels cut off from the culture we came here to immerse ourselves in. The guests are mostly white Westerners, locked behind secure gates, speaking English and getting massages and venturing out to the touristy neighborhood of Jew Town (seriously) to buy souvenirs.

Getting out into the real world beyond those travel-guide-approved destinations is the only way to see women wear beautiful saris in bold shades of red and gold and green. Locals bobble their heads in a distinctly Indian way to say yes, no, maybe, OK. Or possibly to indicate understanding or friendship. Women and children squeeze onto the backs of motorcycles, and the drivers are the only ones wearing helmets.

A woman made rope from a coconut husk, working the fibers into fine strands and braiding it between two spindles. A local society pays the village women for the rope, which is used to make rugs. Katie Johnston/Globe staff

Our stay in Kochi, namely our day on the backwaters, turns out to be the most peaceful part of our trip. In the cities, motorcycles and three-wheeled motorized rickshaws called tuk tuks are everywhere; the air pollution is palpable; in Delhi, children beg between cars during traffic jams. At our gated hotel, drivers have to open the hoods and trunks of their cars for a security check every time they arrive, and workers wave metal detector wands over us before we can go inside. Our purses even get screened at the mall.

After leaving southern India, we visit the majestic Taj Mahal and explore the forts and markets of Delhi — including a subterranean mall filled with leather stores run by Russians. We find the most amazing leather jackets.

The wedding is a magical, fairy-tale celebration with cascades of flowers and twinkling lights and bright gauzy curtains, elaborate choreographed dances, henna stations, and rose petals shot out of cannons.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime trip. And if I close my eyes, I can put myself back on that wooden boat in Kerala, gliding underneath low bridges and through narrow, leafy passageways, seeing a part of the world that is changing rapidly before our eyes.

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.