For my sister’s milestone birthday, her husband invited 13 of us to a restaurant. As the bill arrived, he went outside to smoke a cigar and was gone so long that another sibling ended up paying — nearly $1,000 — and refused to be reimbursed. When my brother-in-law finally returned, he didn’t mention the bill and my sister acted like she didn’t know what happened. I was appalled. How should I have handled this situation? Is there anything I could do now? My family is not confrontational.

C.L. / Quincy

When the bill was presented, you could have appropriately directed the server to your brother-in-law; he could have then solicited contributions from the rest of you if he’d wanted to. Alternatively, you could have taken the bill out to your brother-in-law and said, “So it’s close to a grand, how do we want to settle this up?”

Neither option is one bit confrontational, and seeing them as such suggests that you knew your brother-in-law’s behavior wasn’t innocent or accidental. You’re appalled but not exactly surprised, are you? Learn the lesson he’s teaching you: Your brother-in-law is a grifter who takes advantage of situational ambiguity and other people’s fear of self-assertion. You know this now. It’s up to you whether or not you choose to let him continue grifting you.

Grifters and abusers love to make you feel as though you are the one who is being petty and aggressive when you name their behavior and state your boundaries. But offering unearned forgiveness and allowing bad actors to avoid accountability is not “taking the high road.” It’s actually quite the opposite.

I hope your sister is more his accomplice than his patsy, for her sake and my own love of noir. You might want to suss that out, and make whatever necessary adjustments to your relationship.

As far as your other sibling is concerned — when a grifter meets a willing martyr, only a fool would step between them. No one “ended up paying.” St. Sibling chose to do that, and then chose to refuse reimbursement, thus making what could have been everyone’s slight inconvenience into a melodramatic sacrifice.

